5 mid-season transfers that could've changed the dynamics of IPL 2018

We could've seen a more interesting second half of IPL had these transfers taken place

This year, a mid-season transfer policy was put in place in the IPL, but it had a restriction which meant that no players or franchises could benefit from it. The policy allowed only the exchange of uncapped Indian players to take place.

If such a harsh condition had not been there, then the second half of the IPL would have been more interesting. The IPL can take a cue from the football leagues around the world and make this transfer policy lenient.

Many teams suffered from a particular shortcoming throughout the season. For example, SRH never knew who their openers were, CSK kept on changing its fast bowlers. The transfer policy could have made the balance of the sides better and in turn, made them more formidable.

Here are 5 mid-season transfers that could have changed the dynamics of the tournament altogether:

#1 David Willey for Mohammad Shami - Delhi Daredevils

They had dropped Mohammad Shami after just a couple of failures, making sure that they didn’t trust him and it showed as he never played for them again.

Their team balance suffered after the injury to Chris Morris. Though they had Daniel Christian in their ranks, he was never good enough. Willey has a reputation of striking the ball well and can even bowl the tough overs in T20 cricket. He can get the ball to swing and pick up wickets. He could have been handy for them.

For Chennai Super Kings

They had arguably the weakest pace bowling line up. Their overseas bowling stocks were depleted too with not a single player who regularly represented his nation. Dhoni had to trust Dwayne Bravo for bowling at the death, but he had also not played many matches before the IPL. The fact that they recognized this weakness was evident when David Willey replaced Kedhar Jadhav.

This move wasn’t successful because Willey is a swing bowler who can take wickets up front while they wanted a bowler who could stop the flow of runs at the end of the innings. Deepak Chahar was doing the job of taking wickets for them in the first 6 overs.

Dwayne Bravo and the other death over bowlers proved ineffective at the end. Shami could’ve been handy for them as he not only has experience but can also execute the yorkers well.