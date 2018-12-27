5 most memorable events of the year in Indian cricket

Nitin Riaan FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 81 // 27 Dec 2018, 17:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Indian Cricket Team

2018 was a wonderful year for the Indian cricket team. We saw some great individual performances and amazing team efforts and big advancements too, both domestically and on the international stage.

Here's a list of the 5 most memorable events in Indian cricket in the year 2018:

#5 Chennai Super Kings' superb comeback

CSK, the champions of IPL 2018

After serving a ban of two years for being involved in the match-fixing saga, Chennai Super Kings made a return to the IPL in 2018. They were able to recruit some of their core individuals but were trolled for picking up several players above 35 years of age in the auctions.

MS Dhoni and company proved everyone wrong and went on to win the trophy. CSK finished the league phase at the second position and defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final.

Shane Watson was awarded Player of the Match in the final for his match-winning century.

Ambati Rayudu was the highest run-getter for the team while Shardul Thakur was the leading wicket-taker for the side. We also saw the heroics of Dhoni throughout the season, especially his knock against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

#4 India - champions of Asia

India wins 2018 Unimoni Asia Cup

The Indian team won the Asia Cup for the seventh time, defeating Bangladesh in the hard-fought final in UAE. Rohit Sharma led the team to a second major title under his leadership.

Advertisement

We also saw Dhoni captaining the Indian side in a match to complete 300 matches as captain in ODIs.

Winning the Asia Cup was a result of combined team efforts. Kedar Jadhav's last over smartness in the final was praiseworthy too.

1 / 2 NEXT

Advertisement