5 people you didn't know played a role in IPL teams

A look at some unusual names that played a role in the League.

@shanky11173 by Shankar Narayan Top 5 / Top 10 06 Mar 2017, 18:08 IST

In the 10 years of the Indian Premier League, the milti-team competition has seen many men take the helm of affairs and lead franchises to success. Stephen Fleming enjoyed a great run with the Chennai Super Kings, helping them win the League on two occasions.

However, there have been a few personnel, who have played a role in the League, but are not known as well outside. We look at 5 such people here:

5.Mike Young was the fielding coach for the Deccan Chargers in the 2009 season

Young was the fielding coach of the Deccan Chargers

After a disastrous opening season of the League in 2008, the Deccan Chargers needed a change in guard across all fronts.They sacked Robin Singh as their head coach and brought in Darren Lehmann as his replacement.

He, in turn, brought his own set of support staff, the likes of Vincent Barnes as the bowling coach and Mike Young as the fielding coach.

The 61-year-old, who hails from Chicago in Illinois, was brought in to help the fielding and the younger lot of the side, the likes of Rohit Sharma and others did show off their athletic ability during the course of the season, diving all over the place and catching almost everything that came their way.

His efforts did not go in vain as the Chargers lifted the title, a year after they finished as the wooden-spooners.