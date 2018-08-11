5 players who can be selected for Asia Cup

Raina Singh FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 4.48K // 11 Aug 2018, 14:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Will Ashwin make a comeback in the ODI side?

India are considered to be one of the favourites to win next year's World Cup. However, their weaknesses were exposed in the recent series defeat against England. India did win the first match but fizzled out in the last two, eventually losing the series 2-1. With the World Cup less than a year away, it will be important to sort the issues that have been a cause of concern for a long time now. And India will get this opportunity in the Asia Cup.

Asia Cup 2018 begins on 15th September and will be played in the UAE. India are placed in group A along with Pakistan and a qualifier. The Men in Blue are expected to play arch-rivals Pakistan a couple of times, which will provide an opportunity to the Indian team to play under pressure and will help them when they play the World Cup 2019.

Keeping in mind the fact that every tournament from now on is important with regards to the World Cup, the team selection will be very crucial. While India's bowling is all set at full strength as Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are expected to gain full fitness by then, India's middle-order troubles need to be taken care of.

The selectors might try out some players who have been performing consistently in the domestic tournaments and India A tours. We will look at 5 players who can be part of India's ODI side for the Asia Cup.

#5 Hanuma Vihari

Vihari has been brilliant for India A

Hanuma Vihari had a terrific Vijay Hazare 2017 as he finished 4th in the highest run-getter list after scoring 378 runs at an impressive average of 54. On the virtue of this performance, Vihari was selected in the India A team for the tour of England.

The 24-year-old grabbed the opportunity with both hands as he scored 253 runs in just three matches in the ODI tri-series in England. Vihari has also been amongst the runs in the four-day games playing for India A.

With the Indian team struggling to find a stable number 4 in ODIs, Vihari can be given a run in the side.

1 / 5 NEXT