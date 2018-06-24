5 players CSK need to sign to retain their IPL title in 2019

With an ageing squad, CSK need to look at replacements.

Raj ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 24 Jun 2018, 12:45 IST Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Defying all odds, the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings sauntered to their third IPL title this year and in many ways stamped their authority over the competition once again.

However, despite all their dominance, the fact remains that their squad is an ageing one and not many players might make it to the next season and this is where the management and the scouting team needs to look out for replacements.

We will look at different slots, the players who might miss out and then look at their like-for-like replacement which will not impede the balance of the squad.

Here in this slider, we identify five players who might be roped in ahead of the next season and they can they fit in perfectly with the CSK scheme of things.

#5 Moises Henriques

The New South Wales player has been a clutch T20 player for his Big Bash Side, Sydney Sixers. He was also one of the go to players for David Warner when he led the Sunrisers Hyderabad, but was not picked up in the mega auctions in 2018.

Henriques can bat at top of the order and can control the innings right through. Also, he has the game to take it to the bowlers and use the long handle to great effect to apply the finishing touch.

With the ball, he can be trusted to chip in with three to four overs every match, and this is where MS Dhoni might want him in his side as he likes players who have more than one string to their arrow.

Henriques will also the experienced man who can assist Dhoni to devise tactics and can be relied upon anywhere in the field. Perhaps, the best fit if Shane Watson does not turn up fit next season. His base price this year was Rs 1.5 crores.