4 Players CSK should target for in IPL 2019

CSK might alter their winning combination next year with an influx of big names.

After a hiatus of two long years, Chennai Super Kings made a phenomenal comeback with their third IPL trophy. Dhoni and company scripted a one of a kind show earlier this year with the "whistle podu army" rallying behind them.

Right from the auction ceremony, the management made some bold decisions leaving out Ashwin and picking some unexpected players. But all their choices fitted perfectly as the Superkings went all the way to defeat the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the finals.

Though the winning combination was as perfect as it could be, with the majority of the squad being over the age of 30, some harsh decisions can be made next year, and a few huge names might see their way out of the team.

To maintain a dominating squad for next year, CSK might look out to replace the veterans with some equally talented players. Here are four players who would be on the radar of the defending champions.

#4 Evin Lewis

Matches: 13

Runs: 382

Strike Rate: 138.4

After CSK picked up Shane Watson in the auction earlier this year, there were a lot of criticisms regarding the Australian's age and his out of form status. But he defied all odds and proved to be the most prominent batsman for the team. However, at 36, Watson is too prone to injuries and was seen limping sporadically at the crease.

Another opener that outshone himself was MI's, Evin Lewis. Alongside Suryakumar Yadav, Lewis was the only hope for the Mumbai Indians as he scored 382 runs in 13 matches. A brilliant fielder as well, Lewis has the edge over Watson considering his age and his superb athletic abilities on the field. When Lewis comes under the hammer next year, the Superkings should look out for him if they want to replace the great Australian.