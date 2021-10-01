5 Players who have hit the most Super 4s and Super 6s in IPL history

The Indian Premier League is the world’s grandest T20 league featuring the top cricketers from across the planet and one of the main reasons behind IPL’s popularity is the Super 4s and Super 6s that fans regularly witness during the IPL matches.

We have a look at the top five batsmen who have hit the most number of 4s & 6s in the IPL history.

1. Shikhar Dhawan - 763 boundaries

Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan owns the record for the most boundaries in IPL history.

Dhawan is currently at the top on the ‘Most Fours’ leaderboard, having enthralled fans with his Super 4s, 646 in total. The Delhi Capitals star has also hit 117 sixes, taking his boundary count to 763. It will be interesting to see if Dhawan can become the first batter to hit 800 boundaries in the IPL.

2. Chris Gayle - 762 boundaries

The Caribbean star holds the record for the most boundaries in IPL by an overseas player.

He has played 141 innings, slamming 405 fours, but what stands out is his power, and that is underlined by the number of Super 6s he’s hit, a whopping 357 in number! The left-handed batter is currently number one on the ‘Most Sixes’ leaderboard, and time and time again, he’s proved that he’s an example of ‘Action over words’.

3. Virat Kohli - 743 boundaries

Virat Kohli has led the way with the bat for RCB

The only cricketer in IPL history who has played each and every season but never been auctioned - Virat Kohli holds a place in the Top 3 of this leaderboard. Kohli has represented RCB in 202 matches so far, scoring 6,185 runs. The right-handed batter has confirmed that IPL 2021 will be his last season as the RCB skipper.

He has sent the ball outside the boundary line 743 times in his IPL career. 534 of those 743 shots were Super 4s, earning Virat four runs, and the remaining 209 ones were maximums. Kohli is one of the few batters to have hit more than 500 fours and 200 sixes in the IPL.

4. David Warner - 726 boundaries

The only batter in IPL history to bag the Orange Cap three times, David Warner, is one of the two foreign players on this list. Warner has amassed 5,449 runs in 150 innings, recording four centuries and 50 fifties.

Warner has hit 525 Super 4s and 201 Super 6s in his IPL career, which takes his overall boundary count to 726. Unfortunately, Warner failed to fire in IPL 2021. As a result, SRH has dropped him from their playing XI.

5. Rohit Sharma - 711 boundaries

Rohit Sharma has been at his attacking best in the IPL

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma holds the fifth position on this list. Sharma has played a total of 210 IPL matches in his career, smacking 486 fours and 225 sixes. An embodiment of the phrase ‘Mauke pe Chauka’, Rohit’s brilliance with the bat has been a big factor in the Mumbai Indians’ success.

He is one of the few Indian batters to have smashed over 700 boundaries in the IPL history. Given how Rohit Sharma has been playing for the Mumbai Indians in the last few seasons, it should not be a surprise if he ends his IPL career with more than 1,000 boundaries.

With the list certainly includes some of the biggest names in IPL history, there's a lot more to come this season.

