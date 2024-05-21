5 players LSG might release after IPL 2024 ft. Quinton de Kock

Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) had an indifferent run in the 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in their three attempts. Having started the tournament in dominant fashion, LSG looked set to secure qualification, but a stumble in the latter half of the tournament cost them a playoff spot.

LSG had their destiny in their own hands when they took the field against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 8. However, what transpired next left the team jaded, and there was no way back for them. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma blasted the LSG bowlers to all corners of the park to chase down 166 inside 10 overs.

The emergence of Mayank Yadav in the beginning of the tournament made everyone take notice of the tearaway fast bowler. Two player of the match winning performances in his first two IPL matches set the tone for LSG but a muscle tear forced him to sit on the sidelines, which proved to be a massive blow for the team.

Unlike the majority of the franchises in the 2024 edition, LSG were pretty circumspect with the bat and didn't really go hammers and tongs in the powerplay, which has been a massive difference in this season. Ahead of the 2025 season, they have a lot of questions to answer and in the process, they are likely to release a few players.

Let us have a look at five players LSG might release after the 2024 edition:

# 5. Deepak Hooda

Hooda en route to a half-century against RR.

A breakthrough 2022 season helped Deepak Hooda get selected in the national team, but two years later, he is not even a regular starter in his IPL and state teams. Hooda lacked role clarity in the 17th season of the tournament and never looked comfortable out in the middle.

The lack of confidence was evident in his game, as the fearless attitude was missing in his strokeplay. In nine innings, Hooda scored only 145 runs at a below-par average of 18.12. Ahead of the mega auction, Hooda is likely to be released by LSG.

# 4 Krishnappa Gowtham

Gotham played just a solitary game in 2024.

After becoming the most expensive uncapped player in the 2021 auction when CSK purchased Gowtham for a whopping Rs 9.25 crore, it was LSG who acquired his service for Rs 90 lakhs ahead of their inaugural edition. Gowtham has only played twelve games for LSG in three seasons and has failed to make a significant contribution in the limited opportunities.

Gowtham is primarily an off-spinner, but can tonk the ball a long way. He played only a solitary match in the season without taking a wicket. While Gowtham can turn a game on its head both with the bat and ball on his day, it is highly unlikely that LSG will retain him ahead of the mega auction.

# 3. Devdutt Padikkal

Padikkal had a disastrous season with the LSG.

Ahead of the 2024 season, Padikkal was traded from Rajasthan Royals to Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) but it turned out to be a dismal season for the stylish southpaw. Having started his IPL career with a blistering season for RCB in 2020, Padikkal made a move to Rajasthan in 2022 and churned out some vital knocks for them.

LSG needed some back up at the top of the order, which was the reason why Padikkal was added to the squad. However, he had a season to forget, scoring just 38 runs in seven games at an average of 5.43.

Padikkal came into the tournament on the back of a superb Vijay Hazare Trophy and an Indian debut in the Test format. With the mega auction slated for the next season, LSG could release him ahead of the 18th season.

# 2. Mark Wood

Mark Wood was pulled out of this season owing to workload management.

Wood was expected to spearhead the LSG bowling attack for the 2024 season, but the tearaway quick made himself unavailable for this edition of the tournament just a few days before the start of the season.

The England and the Wales Cricket Board (ECB) pulled him out of the tournament to manage his workload for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Wood was an integral member of the LSG bowling line-up in 2023. However, no team would like to retain a player whose availability remains a question. With so many options to come up in the mega auction, Wood could be released by LSG ahead of the next season.

# 1. Quinton de Kock

Ever since the formation of the Lucknow Supergiants (LSG), Quinton de Kock has been an integral member of the side. De Kock formed an incredible opening duo alongside KL Rahul, becoming one of the most consistent opening pairs in the competition.

On his day, the South African opener can derail any bowling attack and it was only evident in glimpses during the 2024 season. Quinton played 11 matches in this season and only scored 250 runs at a below-par average of 22.72.

He had an indifferent season in 2023 as well and with two wicket-keeping options available already, De Kock could be released ahead of the next season. After an inconsistent run in this edition, he was dropped from the playing XI and we could see him turning out for a different team next year.

