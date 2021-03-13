5 players who were at their peak while representing Chennai Super Kings in IPL

The Chennai Super Kings are one of the most successful franchises in IPL history with three championships to their name in 13 seasons. MS Dhoni's captaincy has been the most significant reason behind CSK's success in the tournament.

Dhoni builds his squad wisely and has a player for every situation. Even though the Chennai Super Kings were given the title of 'Daddy's Army' in IPL 2018, Dhoni's leadership guided them to the title that year.

Unfortunately, some key CSK players opted out of IPL 2020, forcing Dhoni to change his plans at the last moment. As a result, the Chennai Super Kings missed out on a playoff berth for the first time in their IPL history.

Nevertheless, CSK have been famous for giving the players enough opportunities to prove their talents. It has been noted that some cricketers brought their 'A' game to the table only when they played for the Chennai Super Kings and have struggled in other teams. Here's a look at five such players.

5. Manpreet Gony made his international debut after impressing for the Chennai Super Kings

CSK's 1st run - Parthiv Patel.

CSK's 1st wicket - Manpreet Gony.

CSK's 1st Century - Michael Hussey.

CSK's 1st MOM Award - Michael Hussey.

CSK's 1st player to cross 1000 runs - Suresh Raina. — A.I.Vishal (@aivishal) March 11, 2020

Indian fast bowler Manpreet Gony was one of the top finds of the inaugural IPL season. The right-arm pacer played a vital role in the Chennai Super Kings' journey to their first IPL final in 2008.

Manpreet Gony was the second-most successful Indian bowler in the first IPL season. He played 16 games for the Chennai Super Kings, picking up 17 wickets at an economy rate of 7.07. Courtesy of his excellent outing with CSK, Gony received his maiden international cap in the 2008 Asia Cup.

However, Gony could not maintain his consistency. After winning the championship with CSK in 2010, he moved to the Deccan Chargers. He even played for the Punjab Kings and the Gujarat Lions later. But in his last four IPL seasons, Gony managed only 14 wickets, with his economy rate being above 8.6 every season.

Advertisement

4. Albie Morkel

Happy Birthday to one of the Finest All-rounder played for CSK, Albie Morkel! 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/s22H0VoTBt — Whistle Podu Army ® - CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) June 10, 2017

Royal Challengers Bangalore fans will never forget Albie Morkel's name because he stole a win for the Chennai Super Kings from the jaws of defeat against RCB in IPL 2012.

CSK required 43 runs off 12 at Chepauk that night. Virat Kohli came in to bowl the penultimate over and Morkel absolutely destroyed him by striking three fours and two maximums. The South African all-rounder brought the equation down to 15 from six balls, and CSK eventually won by five wickets.

Apart from his batting heroics, Morkel also bowled right-arm pace for the Chennai Super Kings. In six IPL seasons, Albie picked up 76 wickets for the MS Dhoni-led outfit.

But after CSK released him, Morkel could not continue in the same vein while donning the jerseys of the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Delhi Capitals, and the Rising Pune Supergiant. In his last three IPL seasons, Morkel managed only 147 runs and took nine wickets.

1 / 2 NEXT