5 players you might not know played with Virat Kohli in the Under 19 World Cup

Three of these players have played for India.

06 Jun 2018

Kohli led Indian side won the U19 World Cup in 2008

The Under 19 World Cup is considered to be a stepping stone to international cricket. A lot of young U19 cricketers have gone on to play for their national sides. India, in particular, has produced some of the best U19 players who became superstars later on. One of these superstars is Virat Kohli. Kohli led the India U19 team that won the U19 World Cup held in Malaysia in 2008.

The Indian team, that remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, clinched the title, defeating the Wayne Parnell-led South Africa U19 side by 12 runs (D/L method) in a rain-curtailed final. Kohli hasn't looked back since then. He made his ODI debut later that year and gradually cemented a place in the Indian side.

After Dhoni's retirement, Kohli was made the captain of the Indian team and he has helped the Indian team reach new heights. Kohli is arguably the best batsman in World cricket at the moment.

However, there were some more interesting names in the Indian U19 team that won the 2008 U19 World Cup. While some of them faded away from people's memory, some of them went on to play in the IPL and for the national side. We look at 5 players you might not know played with Virat Kohli in the Under 19 World Cup.

#5 Shreevats Goswami

Goswami scored some vital runs at the top of the order in U19 WC 2008

Shreevats Goswami was the wicket-keeper of the victorious Indian U19 team of 2008. He opened the innings for the side and played some steady innings providing a solid start to the team. After the World Cup, Goswami was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore and after some impressive performances, he was named the Emerging player of the tournament.

The left-hand batsman has been a regular in the West Bengal side over the years and has also been selected in the India A side a couple of times. Goswami played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2018.