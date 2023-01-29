T20 leagues have gained enormous popularity in recent years. Ever since the inception of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the market for T20 leagues has only grown bigger, with almost every Test-playing nation having its own IPL-style league.

One of the most exciting things about T20 leagues is that almost all teams have equal strengths and weaknesses. Unlike international cricket, a team can become doubly stronger in T20 leagues after just one auction or draft by signing the biggest names in world cricket.

Achieving good results consistently is a difficult task for any team in T20 leagues. However, few teams have performed considerably well over the years. Here's a list of the five franchises who have made the highest number of appearances in the finals of T20 leagues.

#5 Perth Scorchers - 8

BBL - The Qualifier: Perth Scorchers v Sydney Sixers (Image: Getty)

Perth Scorchers qualified for their eighth Big Bash League (BBL) final on Saturday, January 28, with a win against the Sydney Sixers in the Qualifier match. Perth have won four championships - 2013/14, 2014/15, 2016/17, and 2021/22.

The Scorchers have finished runner-up thrice as well. They made it to the final in 2011/12, 2012/13, and 2020/21 but failed to win the trophy. It will be interesting to see if they can win their fifth title in the ongoing season.

#4 Mumbai Indians - 8

2019 IPL Final - Mumbai v Chennai (Image: Getty)

Mumbai Indians (MI) are the most successful IPL franchise, having won five Indian Premier League seasons. MI qualified for their first IPL final in 2010, where they lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

After that, MI made it to five finals (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020) and won the title on all occasions. Apart from the IPL, Mumbai also qualified for the Champions League T20 final twice. They won the CLT20 trophy in 2011 and 2013.

#3 Sialkot Stallions - 9

Sialkot Stallions were the rulers of Pakistan's T20 tournament before the Pakistan Super League (PSL) was launched. The Stallions won the National T20 Cup six times between 2005 and 2012.

They also made it to the final thrice but failed to lift the trophy. The Stallions have not participated in the Pakistan Super League yet.

#2 Titans - 10

Titans were one of the top teams in South Africa's RamSlam T20 Challenge tournament. Before the launch of SA20, RamSlam T20 Challenge was the top T20 league in South Africa.

Titans won the T20 tournament in 2004/05, 2007/08, 2011/12, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, and 2022/23. They also finished runner-up in three seasons, taking their total appearances in finals to 10.

#1 Chennai Super Kings - 11

2019 IPL Final - Mumbai v Chennai (Image: Getty)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) own the world record for the most appearances in the final of T20 leagues. CSK made their first final appearance in IPL 2008 and then made it to the final in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2018, 2019, and 2021 IPL seasons. They won four out of those nine finals they were part of.

Apart from that, CSK also qualified for two Champions League T20 finals in 2010 and 2014, winning both of them. It will be interesting to see if any team is able to break CSK's world record.

