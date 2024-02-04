5 times Faf du Plessis stepped up with the bat in a must-win T20 game

Faf du Plessis last played an international match for South Africa in February 2021. Since then, the former South African skipper has been an integral part of T20 leagues worldwide, making his presence felt.

The 39-year-old has played 356 T20 matches and in 336 innings, du Plessis has averaged a healthy 32.20, scoring 9629 runs with five centuries and 64 half-centuries.

He has made his experience count especially in must-win games for his team, playing a match-winning innings.

On that note, here is a look at five innings by the South African in a must-win T20 game:

#1 IPL 2021 final against Kolkata Knight Riders

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won their fourth IPL trophy in 2021 courtesy of a brilliant knock from Faf du Plessis.

Batting first in the final against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Dubai, the South African batter opened the innings and was dismissed on the last ball of the innings. He had an astounding strike rate of 145.76, scoring 86 runs from 59 balls including seven boundaries and three maximums. Du Plessis displayed great maturity and ensured that CSK reached a match-winning score total of 192.

He added 61 runs for the first wicket with Ruturaj Gaikwad, 63 for the second wicket with Robin Uthappa, and 69 runs for the third wicket with Moeen Ali. KKR fell short of the target by 27 runs and Faf was named Man of the Match for his match-winning innings.

#2 SA20 2024 match against Durban's Super Giants

Joburg Super Kings (JSK) were competing against Durban's Super Giants (DSG) in a must-win encounter on February 3, 2024. Previously, JSK had played nine matches in SA 20 2024 and won only two of the said games, losing five, while two were washed out due to rain.

JSK were set a steep target of 204 and needed their skipper to play a handy knock to ensure that the team proceeded to the next stage.

Faf did not disappoint and played an attacking knock of 57 from just 29 balls. He smashed seven boundaries and three maximums, adding 102 runs in just nine overs for the opening wicket with Leus du Plooy. An experienced DSG bowling lineup comprising Reece Topley, Wiaan Mulder, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, and Keshav Maharaj failed to control the onslaught by the opponent skipper.

JSK won the game with a ball to spare and their skipper was named the Man of the Match for his attacking innings. JSK have qualified for the Qualifiers and will be hopeful that their skipper continues his golden run with the bat.

#3 Qualifier 1 IPL 2018 against Sunrisers Hyderabad

While the rest of the CSK batters struggled against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowlers on May 22, 2018, Faf du Plessis was the lone warrior who single-handedly guided his team to victory.

Chasing 140, CSK were down and out having lost six wickets for just 62 runs. Faf du Plessis held one end up and played one of his best innings in T20 cricket. With wickets falling around him, the former South African skipper played a match-winning knock of 67 from just 42 balls that included five boundaries and four maximums.

He was unbeaten at the end and CSK won the game with five balls to spare and two wickets in hand, with Faf being named the Man of the Match.

#4 Qualifier 2 IPL 2019 against Mumbai Indians

CSK went down to Mumbai Indias (MI) in the Qualifier 1 of IPL 2019 in Chennai. Having finished second on the points table, CSK had one more opportunity to make it to the final and they did so by beating Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 in Visakhapatnam.

Batting first, Delhi Capitals managed to score 147 runs for the loss of nine wickets on a tricky batting surface.

The run-chase was not an easy one for CSK but Faf du Plessis combined with Shane Watson and added 81 runs for the first wicket before the former was dismissed. Faf was the dominant contributor in the partnership having scored 50 runs from 39 balls that included seven boundaries and a maximum.

He made his experience count and guided his team to a win.

CSK qualified for the final but went down to MI in the said game.

#5 SA20 2024 match against MI Cape Town

JSK had just one win after their first seven matches of SA 2024. Having lost four matches and two being washed out due to rain, JSK were in a virtual quarter-final with MI Cape Town.

JSK were set a target of 98 from eight overs at the Newlands in Cape Town on January 29, 2024. Faf du Plessis was at his very best and smashed 50 from just 20 balls including four boundaries and three maximums, and guided his team to victory in just 5.4 overs.

He was named the Player of the Match and the said knock of the skipper was crucial to JSK reaching the Qualifiers in SA 20 2024.

