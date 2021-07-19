5 times MS Dhoni showed he was one of India's fittest cricketers

When it comes to the fittest cricket players, MS Dhoni's sleeve-splitting arms and his ripped thighs come to mind. The former Indian skipper may have turned 40 earlier this month, but his fitness levels have remained intact. In a recent image, he showed off his shredded frame ahead of the IPL and had fans appreciating and respecting his approach to staying strong and healthy.

The image marks just one of the instances when Dhoni showcased his physique. This article takes a look at five such instances of him showing he was one of the fittest players in the sport.

#1 MS Dhoni's sculpted calves

Being a wicketkeeper, MS Dhoni pays a lot of attention to his lower body and the intense training regimen is clearly visible with his calves that look like they have been made of stone.

#2 MS Dhoni's horseshoe triceps

In another instance where he showed the secret behind hitting those massive sixes, Dhoni showcased his triceps on Instagram. The CSK skipper was seen performing tricep pushdowns in the gym and the result was chiseled arms.

#3 MSD vs Hardik: The dash that set social media alight

A clip of Dhoni and Hardik racing was widely circulated on social media and the Dhoni was lauded for his fitness levels. It was a classic example of how fit the man was in comparison to Pandya who is no slouch himself.

The race was part of the team's warm-up session and it didn’t come as a surprise that it was MSD who emerged victoriously. Pandya did give him a tough fight, but Dhoni outclassed the all-rounder.

#4 Working out his major muscle groups

MS Dhoni's upper-body workout was the talk of the town when the BCCI released a training video of the team where Dhoni was training his upper body. His super-fit physique was once again on full display. His dumbbell rows technique was praised by fans across the world.

#5 His thoughts on staying fit

MSD's mindset to stay fit stems from the fact that he didn't want anyone calling him unfit

The urge to stay fit comes from within. According to The Indian Express, he said he didn't want anyone to see him as someone who was unfit. He said,

"When you're playing, you don’t really want anyone to say he’s unfit. I have to keep up with the younger guys, they are very fast, it’s good to challenge them."

Edited by Arnav Kholkar