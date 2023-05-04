5 times Virat Kohli copied his opponent's celebration for revenge

Virat Kohli is one of the most successful cricketers in the world. He has made a name for himself with his magnificent batting performances across all formats of the game. Kohli has also earned the fans' respect with his exceptional captaincy in Test cricket.

Apart from his batting and captaincy, Virat Kohli is also known for his aggression. In his most recent IPL 2023 match, Kohli had an argument with Lucknow Super Giants player Naveen-ul-Haq and the team's mentor Gautam Gambhir.

The IPL fined Kohli, Naveen and Gautam for their actions but the Royal Challengers Bangalore star was keen to give it back. After the match ended, Kohli said in a video released by the Royal Challengers Bangalore:

“If you can give it, you gotta take it, otherwise don’t give it.”

Virat Kohli has always followed what he said in the recent video released by RCB. We look at the five instances when Kohli copied his opponent's celebration for revenge.

#1 Virat Kohli silences the crowd in Lucknow, takes a shot at Gautam Gambhir

The Lucknow Super Giants celebrated quite aggressively after they defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium earlier in IPL 2023. Avesh Khan threw his helmet while Gautam Gambhir silenced the crowd in Bengaluru.

RCB traveled to Lucknow for their away fixture against LSG earlier this month. Bangalore won the game, and during the match, Kohli gave it back to Gambhir by gesturing to the crowd in Lucknow to stay silent.

#2 Kohli's shoulder celebration against Australia

Virat injured his shoulder while stopping a boundary during the 2017 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Australian captain Steve Smith mocked his injury by celebrating as if he had injured his shoulder.

Kohli gave it back to him by celebrating in the same fashion after the fall of David Warner's wicket in the Ranchi Test of that series.

#3 Virat Kohli blows a kiss to the crowd copying Nicholas Pooran

This is another entry from the LSG vs RCB match that took place in Lucknow recently. Virat blew a kiss in the air, copying Nicholas Pooran's celebration from the match in Bengaluru. LSG wicket-keeper Pooran was the Man of the Match in that game, scoring 62 runs off 19 balls.

Kohli did not forget the way he celebrated as the RCB star blew a kiss to the crowd as well after his team dominated LSG.

#4 Kohli's notebook celebration against Kesrick Williams

West Indies fast bowler Kesrick Williams' notebook celebration is quite popular. After the fall of a wicket, Williams acts as if he has a book in his pocket, takes it out and writes something. He did the same when he dismissed Virat in a T20I match back in 2017.

Kohli did not forget the celebration. When he destroyed Williams during a T20I match in 2019, he took out a notebook of his own and celebrated the way Williams did after picking up his wicket in 2017.

#5 Virat Kohli copies Joe Root's celebration

Joe Root's famous bat-drop celebration earned the attention of the fans. This celebration came during an ODI between England and India in 2018.

During the Test series between India and England, Kohli recreated the celebration after the fall of Joe Root's wicket.

You can check out the images of the aforementioned entries in the Instagram post by Sportskeeda Cricket below:

