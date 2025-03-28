5 world events that hadn’t happened when RCB last beat CSK at Chepauk ft. Virat Kohli's India debut 

When the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) step onto the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium to face the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2025, they will face a daunting task.

Ad

The Chepauk has been a fortress for CSK, especially against RCB, who last won there way back in 2008! To put things into perspective, Virat Kohli had yet to make his international debut when RCB last registered a win over CSK in Chennai.

Since then, the cricketing world has seen seismic shifts, with several iconic moments taking place in this period. On that note, let's take a trip down memory lane and revisit five cricketing events that hadn't taken place when RCB last tasted success in Chennai.

Ad

Trending

#5 MS had Dhoni captained India in just 32 games

MS Dhoni during India v Australia - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 - Source: Getty Images

When RCB last won against CSK at Chepauk in 2008, MS Dhoni had captained India in only 32 matches. Since then, he has retired from international cricket (2019) after leading India for a record 333 matches across formats.

Ad

Dhoni handed the Test captaincy to Virat Kohli in 2014 and the white-ball leadership in 2017. Even though he no longer plays for India, his aura has escalated multifold in the IPL, especially in Chennai.

#4 No IPL titles for either CSK or MI

2019 IPL Final - Mumbai v Chennai - Source: Getty

When RCB last beat CSK at Chepauk, neither Chennai or the Mumbai Indians (MI) had won any IPL titles. Well, how could they? RCB's victory came in the first season of the tournament!

Ad

Since then, the IPL has crowned 17 champions, and 10 of those titles have gone either to CSK or MI. Now, in IPL 2025, the league is in its 18th season, and CSK and Mumbai remain the two most successful teams.

#3 India only had 3 ICC titles

India v New Zealand: Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

A lot has changed in Indian cricket history since May 21, 2008 - when RCB won against CSK at MA Chidambaram Stadium due in large part to Anil Kumble's masterful spell (3/14).

Ad

Back then, India had only three ICC titles to their name. Kapil Dev's team famously won the ODI World Cup in 1983. India were declared joint victors at the 2002 Champions Trophy. And their third ICC title came when MS Dhoni's team won the T20 World Cup in 2007.

Now, India have more than doubled their ICC title count! Two Champions Trophies (2013 & 2025), one ODI World Cup (2011) and a T20 World Cup (2024) have followed.

#2 Virat Kohli was yet to make his India debut

Virat Kohli during India v Australia: Semi Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

Perhaps the most intriguing fact on this list is that Virat Kohli wasn't even an international cricketer back then! Yes, you heard it right.

Ad

While Kohli did play the game in which RCB beat CSK in Chennai, he was only a rookie at that point. He batted at number three and made 10 off 16 balls. Seventeen years later, he's perhaps the greatest batter of his generation and has done it all on the international circuit.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kohli made his India debut 89 days after that CSK vs RCB match and has thus far represented India 550 times! Kohli has scored a whopping 27,599 international runs and has notched up 82 tons in this period.

#1 RR's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi wasn't even born!

RR's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi carrying drinks in RR vs KKR IPL 2025 match [Getty Images]

When RCB last won against CSK at Chepauk on May 21, 2008, Rajasthan Royals’ Vaibhav Sooryavanshi wasn't born yet! The promising left-hander, bought by RR for Rs 1.10 crore, was born nearly three years later on March 27, 2011.

Since RCB’s lone victory at this venue, an entire generation of cricketers has emerged, and the IPL itself has transformed massively. While CSK has continued to dominate at home, RCB has struggled, losing eight consecutive matches at this fortress. Will the history repeat itself tonight?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback