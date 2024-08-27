5 young bowlers to watch out for in UP T20 2024 ft. Shivam Mavi

The Uttar Pradesh T20 League is back for its second season. Having got underway on Sunday, August 25, the final encounter will take place on Saturday, September 14. All matches will be played in Lucknow.

This tournament has regularly thrown talented cricketers into the mix, and many have gone on to represent the state in their respective age-group levels. Some have even played for the Uttar Pradesh senior team.

The first season of this tournament was a resounding success, and the UP Cricket Association will be keen on ensuring that the second is as well. A lot of cricketers are bound to benefit from this exposure.

In this listicle, we take a look at five young bowlers to watch out for in the tournament:

#1 Atal Bihari Rai (Kashi Rudras)

Atal Bihari Rai is one of the most exciting talents on view in the upcoming UP T20 League. The medium-pacer, who was born in Allahabad, will turn out for Kashi Rudras in this tournament and line up alongside some fine players.

Rai will hope to provide his team with breakthroughs if he is given the new ball; his seam positioning is spoken at length across the state as is his ability to get the ball to swing both ways when it is new and shiny.

One of the biggest names in the fray in the UP T20 League is that of Shivam Mavi. The 25-year-old has express pace to his name and will also turn out for the Kashi Rudras in this tournament.

Having become a household name after his stunning performances for India in the 2018 U-19 World Cup, Mavi has struggled with injuries ever since and is keen on making a strong comeback.

Mavi has already played in six T20Is for India, with the last of them coming against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in February 2023, and will want to come back into the side.

Left-arm spinner Shiva Singh, who has had a storied career so far, will be keen on becoming a regular for Uttar Pradesh in first-class cricket. He is another player from Kashi Rudras making this list.

Singh is known for his accuracy with the ball in hand as well as his ability to keep the scoring rate down. His arm-balls are his most deadly weapon, to go with the conventional orthodox spin that he deploys at un-hittable lengths.

#4 Vipraj Nigam (Lucknow Falcons)

All-rounder Vipraj Nigam is another fine cricketer for whom we need to keep an eye out in this tournament. He will play for Lucknow Falcons, who also have the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Priyam Garg in their ranks.

Nigam is a brilliant off-spinner who can also be trusted to bowl with the new ball. His variations make him stand out in a field littered with competition, as does his ability to withstand pressure and execute his plans confidently.

The youngster is also a brilliant batter and has consistently proven himself to play knocks of immense consequence when the chips are down and his team needs him to deliver for them.

#5 Aaqib Khan (Kanpur Superstars)

Aaqib Khan is another talented youngster who makes this list. The right-arm medium pacer will play for Kanpur Superstars in this tournament and hope to challenge for the title with them.

The 23-year-old is known for getting the ball to move around after hitting the deck, and this experience will come in rather handy for him ahead of the domestic season. Despite being so young, Khan has already played in 11 first-class, 11 List A and 3 T20 games for UP.

