5 most valuable players (MVPs) in IPL this decade

Kartik Bansal FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Dec 27, 2019

Dec 27, 2019 IST SHARE

Raina and Kohli are the two most successful players in IPL history

Indian Premier League (IPL) has come a long way since its inception in 2008. The league which was viewed as a medium to nourish youngsters and provide them with the platform to showcase their talent has done wonders in shaping careers of numerous players in the past.

With another edition of IPL scheduled for 2020, the popularity of this cash-rich league has grown by leaps and bounds, especially in the decade gone by. As much as the administrators are credited for the success of this league, the players would have played an equally important role in setting the standards high with their continued performances every year. With the enthralling display of cricketing action on the field, IPL has produced some unreal stuff, engrossing more fans to take interest in the game.

Some of the players have been at the heart of the things in the IPL in the last ten years. With some consistent show in each of the last ten years, they have rightfully earned an honour to be known as one of the most valuable players in IPL this decade.

Here's look at 5 most valuable players (MVPs) in IPL this decade:

#5 Sunil Narine

Narine has been a consistent performer for KKR over the last seven years

The 31-year old off-spinner from Trinidad, Sunil Narine rose to fame after he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2012. He was a vital cog for the Gambhir-led side who went onto to win their maiden title in 2012. Narine was at the heart of success for KKR as he was named the Most valuable player in his debut season.

Till date, Narine is the second leading wicket-taker for Kolkata with 122 scalps in 110 games. He has proved his effectiveness not only with the ball but also with the bat as a slogger while opening the innings. Narine scored the fastest fifty of the season in IPL 2017 which still happens to be the third fastest in the IPL history.

For his spectacular efforts in IPL 2018, Sunil was awarded the award for the Most valuable player for a second time, becoming only the second player to achieve this recognition twice.

1 / 5 NEXT