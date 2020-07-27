ACU feels its operations might be 'slightly easier' during IPL 2020

Speaking to PTI, BCCI's Anrti-Corruption Unit (ACU) Head Ajit Singh opined that this year's IPL might be 'slightly easier' to monitor. The fact that the matches will be held in just 3 venues, compared to 8 in India might make things easier for the ACU operations.

Ajit Singh did not comment on the measures that will be adopted by the ACU. He wanted to be sure about things getting into the groove, including the details of the bio-secure environment that would be created before shaping up a plan for the ACU. The officials of ACU generally keep tabs on the hotels where the players, support staff and officials stay.

"In the UAE, it will be slightly easier doing (monitoring ACU activity) as there are only three grounds compared to eight venues in India. It's too early to comment on measures as we need to first check what kind of bio-security measures will be created," he said.

Manpower could be a challenge for ACU

According to the rules, BCCI needs to have one designated officer for each team. There are currently 8 ACU officers on the BCCI payroll.

BCCI might well need some more officials to cover the whole event. Since the ICC is headquartered at Dubai, BCCI will have an option to request the ICC for more officials, considering that the ICC has many ACU officials.

Since it is a private league, Ajit Singh stated that the league organizers will have to bear the cost of hiring the ICC ACU officials in case they decide to do so.

Even though there are lesser venues the history of the UAE as a hub for bookies or fixers won't be encouraging for the ACU.

However, Ajit Singh is quite confident about handling that particular threat. He feels that since the network of bookies are all inter-connected, the ACU will be able to get enough information through its established sources.

"Whoever is involved (bookies/fixers) they are all inter-connected. If we have our sources here, they also know how these bookies operate.If they get an information of this place, they will get an information of that place also. It’s not so much of an issue," he further added.

the IPL is scheduled to begin in the UAE on September 19th and the final will be held on November 8. Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi will host 51 games over a period of 60 days.