×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

After cricket and football, MS Dhoni shows off his tennis skills as well

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
News
48   //    01 Dec 2018, 23:40 IST

MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni

Ace Indian wicketkeeper-batsman and former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni recently won a local tennis tournament in his hometown, Ranchi.

Dhoni was seen enjoying his time playing a new sport while the Indian team gets set to battle Australia in the red-ball format. Dhoni will also soon be joining the team for the 50-over games.

Dhoni's cricket and football skills are well-known to the entire world, but this time he mesmerized everybody with his tennis skills as well. He took part in the men's doubles category of the JSCA Country Cricket Club Tennis Championship in Ranchi, partnering with Sumit Kumar.

Dhoni and Sumit ended up winning their match, and with it the title, in straight sets. The final score read 6-3, 6-3 in Dhoni-Sumit's favor.

When he is not on a tour, Dhoni is usually seen spending time with his family or with the people of the armed forces. But this time he surprised everyone by not just participating in a tennis tournament, also winning it.

Social media and the internet were abuzz at seeing this new avatar of the legend. This is what the official handle of MS Dhoni's Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings tweeted out in response:

Dhoni is currently out of action from cricket; he was dropped from the T20 internationals against West Indies and Australia after his not-so-convincing form during the England tour. It looks like Dhoni's 15-year career with the Indian team is nearing its end, and now he just wants to focus on the upcoming Cricket World Cup which will be held in England in 2019.

Of course, a lot of former cricketers and experts believe that Dhoni still has a lot of cricket left in him, and expect his career to continue for a while longer. People like Sunil Gavaskar, Stephen Fleming, Dwayne Bravo and Harbhajan Singh have all come out in support of the legendary wicketkeeper, stating that he deserves more chances in the Indian team.

Topics you might be interested in:
Chennai Super Kings Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni
Sachin Arora
ANALYST
Unique ODI records held by MS Dhoni
RELATED STORY
MS Dhoni reveals why he promoted himself ahead of Yuvraj...
RELATED STORY
IPL Auction 2019: Fans want Yuvraj to play under MS Dhoni...
RELATED STORY
5 instances which prove that MS Dhoni is a genius
RELATED STORY
M S Dhoni - The most successful yet most criticized...
RELATED STORY
7 leadership skills one can learn from Mahendra Singh Dhoni
RELATED STORY
5 brilliant MS Dhoni moments in limited overs cricket...
RELATED STORY
MS Dhoni- An asset or a liability?
RELATED STORY
From cult hero to legend: MS Dhoni's astonishing journey
RELATED STORY
Is it fair to target Mahendra Singh Dhoni?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us