After cricket and football, MS Dhoni shows off his tennis skills as well

Ace Indian wicketkeeper-batsman and former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni recently won a local tennis tournament in his hometown, Ranchi.

Dhoni was seen enjoying his time playing a new sport while the Indian team gets set to battle Australia in the red-ball format. Dhoni will also soon be joining the team for the 50-over games.

Dhoni's cricket and football skills are well-known to the entire world, but this time he mesmerized everybody with his tennis skills as well. He took part in the men's doubles category of the JSCA Country Cricket Club Tennis Championship in Ranchi, partnering with Sumit Kumar.

Dhoni and Sumit ended up winning their match, and with it the title, in straight sets. The final score read 6-3, 6-3 in Dhoni-Sumit's favor.

When he is not on a tour, Dhoni is usually seen spending time with his family or with the people of the armed forces. But this time he surprised everyone by not just participating in a tennis tournament, also winning it.

Social media and the internet were abuzz at seeing this new avatar of the legend. This is what the official handle of MS Dhoni's Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings tweeted out in response:

Dhoni is currently out of action from cricket; he was dropped from the T20 internationals against West Indies and Australia after his not-so-convincing form during the England tour. It looks like Dhoni's 15-year career with the Indian team is nearing its end, and now he just wants to focus on the upcoming Cricket World Cup which will be held in England in 2019.

Of course, a lot of former cricketers and experts believe that Dhoni still has a lot of cricket left in him, and expect his career to continue for a while longer. People like Sunil Gavaskar, Stephen Fleming, Dwayne Bravo and Harbhajan Singh have all come out in support of the legendary wicketkeeper, stating that he deserves more chances in the Indian team.