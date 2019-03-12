×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Breaking down Ambati Rayudu's performances: Minor teams Vs Top teams

Nitin Riaan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
731   //    12 Mar 2019, 12:45 IST

Amabti Rayudu was the leading run-scorer for CSK last season
Amabti Rayudu was the leading run-scorer for CSK last season

It won't be too wrong to say that Ambati Rayudu was only picked in India's ODI side on the back of his good exploits in the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) for he wasn't even in contention before that. He scored 602 runs in the 16 matches he played for Chennai Super Kings in their title-winning campaign. His stats show that he is not the solution to India's number four batting conundrum.

In the 26 matches which he has played against minor teams like Sri Lanka, Windies, Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong, he has scored 1028 runs at an average of 68.53 with a decent strike-rate of 84.26.

He also has 3 centuries and 6 fifty plus scores under his belt with his highest score being 124* vs Zimbabwe. These are great numbers for any batsman and there are no complaints here.

But his stats decrease drastically versus top teams like Australia, England, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. While facing them, he has played 29 matches scoring 666 runs at an average of 31.71 with his runs per hundred balls being 72.15. Both his average and strike rate are not up to the mark with respect to the expectations from a batsman batting at number 4 in the Indian batting line-up. He is yet to deliver a ton against them though he has registered 4 fifties against these teams. He has never played against South Africa, but it wouldn't be too hard to guess his stats if he had.

Ambati Rayudu has a career strike rate of 78 playing for India in ODIs ODIs
Ambati Rayudu has a career strike rate of 78 playing for India in ODIs ODIs

His low strike-rate is the biggest drawback in his batting, for everyone noticed that 358 wasn't enough to defend - and in England, 350+ scores would be a common thing. Therefore, India would need to set or chase big totals and his current way of batting will not help them. In the transition between minor and major teams, a dip in performance could be acceptable but the drought is not.

Ambati Rayudu's selection in the 2019 World Cup squad will be more of a preferential choice as his numbers aren't adequate for considering him to be selected in the final fifteen. Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, or Shreyas Iyer are some better alternatives available to the selection panel. 

Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Chennai Super Kings Indian Cricket Team Ambati Rayudu Rishabh Pant ICC ODI Cricket
4 players who can replace Ambati Rayudu in India's World Cup playing XI
RELATED STORY
3 challenges MS Dhoni faces on the road to World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
Occasions when MS Dhoni proved that he is the true gentleman of Cricket 
RELATED STORY
An XI of unlucky Indian players to have not played a single World Cup match 
RELATED STORY
If Indian cricketers were cast in the Avengers
RELATED STORY
5 brilliant MS Dhoni moments in limited overs cricket that don't fade away
RELATED STORY
3 players who could benefit from Ambati Rayudu's dip in form
RELATED STORY
5 instances which prove that MS Dhoni is a genius
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 8 players who need to impress to seal World Cup spots
RELATED STORY
5 teams with most ODI wins in 2018
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us