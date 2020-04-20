Ambati Rayudu is a special person, claims Dwayne Bravo

Ambati Rayudu (left) and DJ Bravo (right)

Ambati Rayudu has been termed a 'special person' by his CSK teammate Dwayne Bravo, for his brilliant attitude towards his cricket. He also praised the former India player for being a selfless character who plays the game with immense intensity.

In an Instagram Live session with his IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, Bravo revealed his relationship with India's controversial cricketing figure Ambati Rayudu. He termed him as a highly misunderstood player, who is easily one of India's best batsmen as well.

"Ambati Rayudu is one of my favourite players. I played with him at Mumbai Indians. We didn't play much together there. I know he is a player that, to me, is very very unfair to his talent. He is one of India's best batsmen."

Speaking of Rayudu's temperament, Bravo talked about how he tries to get under Rayudu's skin, which motivates the Hyderabad batsman to score more runs in the middle and win games for CSK. Bravo stated that Rayudu vents out all his frustration through on-field performances.

"He is also a very hot-tempered guy. I like to say 'you're not good, you're rubbish. I don't know why CSK bought you'."

'Ambati Rayudu is a true team man'

Ambati Rayudu hit the winning runs in the IPL 2018 final against SRH

On several occasions, Bravo and Rayudu were seen having funny digs at each other during the post-match interviews. Bravo explained how his competitive and negative banter helped in motivating Rayudu to perform on the field.

"He is also very determined to prove me wrong all the time. He would. If you look at his first season with CSK, we sit next to each other. Every time I sit next to him, I say negative things."

In a candid chat, Dwayne Bravo also touched upon Rayudu's personal side, lauding him for being a lovely character off the field.

"He will always go out there to prove me wrong. I always feel happy for his success. He is a special person. You have to know him to love him. If you don't know him, then you may get the wrong ideas. He is a true team man. Very passionate about his cricket."

In 147 IPL matches for all teams, Rayudu has scored 3300 runs, including 18 fifties and 1 magnificent hundred.