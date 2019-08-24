Ambati Rayudu takes retirement U-turn, says he is eager to play white-ball cricket

Vinay Chhabaria

Ambati Rayudu has altered his retirement plans

What's the story?

33-year-old Indian batsman Ambati Rayudu has appeared to reverse his decision to retire from cricket. The Chennai Super Kings batsman has decided to play in the IPL, besides stating that he will never say no to play white ball cricket for Team India. Rayudu had bid farewell to cricket on July 3rd, 2019.

In case you didn't know...

Ambati Rayudu has been a star player for the Chennai-based franchise in the Indian Premier League. He has been a part of CSK from 2018 and has played 2 IPL seasons for the team so far. The 2018 edition proved to be the game-changer for Rayudu as his consistent performances gave him a place in the Indian team.

However, his failures at the international level denied him a place in the Indian squad for the 2019 World Cup. The selectors preferred Rishabh Pant and Mayank Agarwal over the relatively experienced Rayudu and the former Baroda player announced his retirement from cricket, with the frustration seemingly being the main motive behind that decision.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to Sportstar in an interview, Ambati Rayudu stated that

"I would definitely be playing the IPL for Chennai Super Kings and make a comeback into white-ball cricket. My priority now is to get back into peak fitness. Chennai is always a place that makes you feel welcomed. TNCA league is a competitive one and will act as a good platform for me to regain my shape."

He also spoke about his emotional state after being dropped, and said that he had worked very hard for the World Cup but rejection was not the reason for his decision to retire. He felt since he did not what he desired, it was time for him to move on.

Ultimately, he was asked if he is open to return to the Indian team, Rayudu answered,

“Of course, who will say no to India?”

What's next?

The fans of Ambati Rayudu will be eager to see their hero return to the CSK colours in IPL 2020, while it will be intriguing to see if Rayudu dons the Indian jersey again.