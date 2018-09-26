Rayudu-Rahane-Rahul-Pandey-Karthik: Who is the best bet for World Cup?

Varun Devanathan FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 885 // 26 Sep 2018, 11:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

KL Rahul

Indian cricket is having an amazing run in ODI cricket for close to two years now as the team has performed brilliantly losing just a single series in more than a year. The bowling line up looks extremely strong and they have been the main reason for the improved performances of the Indian team.

The top order of the Indian batting line up has been in terrific form since the 2015 World Cup and it has proved to be a huge asset for the Indian team. The all-rounder (Hardik Pandya) and the spinners too look good and have almost sealed their spots for the World Cup.

If there is one area which could be a cause for concern, then it is the middle order. Kohli has tried a number of players in the No 4 slot with little success.

Indian team would make the most of the Asia Cup and the West Indies series to find their No 4 and No 5 batsmen for the World Cup. Two of these five players would most probably form the Indian middle-order in the 2019 World Cup.

#5) Manish Pandey

Manish Pandey has had his share of opportunities in the Indian team but his performances doesn't really justify the decision.

Pandey has not been at his best at No 4 slot. He has scored 183 runs in 7 innings at an average of 36.6 but that is mainly because of the fact that he scored a 104* against Australia in his very first match at that position.

Pandey's performance has been below par ever since that brilliant knock as he has scored just 79 runs in the next 6 innings at an average of less than 16. Pandey has been favoured by the Indian team management but it is high time that India starts to look at players who haven't been given enough opportunities in that position.

1 / 5 NEXT