Amit Mishra vs R Ashwin - Comparing their stats after 162 IPL matches

Veteran spinner Amit Mishra announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Thursday, September 4. Mishra played 22 Tests, 36 ODIs, and 10 T20Is for India. While he last played international cricket in 2017, the 42-year-old continued to play domestic cricket and the IPL.

Ad

However, he last featured in the IPL in 2024, when he played a solitary game for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Amit Mishra did not register for the IPL 2025 auction. Although his international career did not turn out as he would have expected, he had a stellar IPL career.

He holds the record for the most hat-tricks in the league and is among the top 10 leading wicket-takers as well. The former spinner began his journey with the Delhi Capitals in 2008. He has also played for various teams like the now-defunct Deccan Chargers, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), and LSG. Mishra made 162 appearances in the IPL.

Ad

Trending

Recently, Ravichandran Ashwin, also among the most successful spinners in the league, announced his retirement from the IPL.

That said, let us compare Amit Mishra's IPL stats with those of Ashwin at a similar stage.

Amit Mishra vs R Ashwin - Who had more wickets and a better average after 162 IPL matches?

In 162 IPL matches, Amit Mishra notched up 174 wickets at an average of 23.82. His best season with the ball came in 2013 with SRH, when he picked up 21 wickets from 17 matches at an average of 18.76. However, his best figures of 5/17 came in the inaugural season in 2008 when he played for Delhi.

Ad

Ravichandran Ashwin played 221 IPL matches in his career. After 162 games, the off-spinner had 141 wickets to his name at an average of 27.75. During this period, his best performance came in 2011, when he bagged 20 wickets from 16 matches. He carried out a key role as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the trophy that year. His best figures of 4/34 also came in this period in 2016, when he was part of the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant.

Ad

Player Matches Wickets Average Amit Mishra 162 174 23.82 R Ashwin 162 141 27.75

Ad

Amit Mishra vs R Ashwin - Who had a better strike-rate and economy rate after 162 IPL matches?

Having played 162 IPL fixtures, Amit Mishra had a strike-rate of 19.3 and an economy rate of 7.37. His best strike-rate of 10.9 came in the first edition in 2008, while his best economy rate of 6.35 came in the 2013 season.

After 162 IPL games, Ashwin had a strike-rate of 24.18 and an economy rate of 6.89. His best strike-rate of 18.9 and economy rate of 6.15 during this period came in the 2011 season (minimum 10 games).

Ad

At a similar stage, Mishra not only had more wickets but also a better strike-rate than Ashwin, whereas the former CSK spinner had a better economy rate.

Player Matches Strike Rate Economy Rate Amit Mishra 162 19.3 7.37 R Ashwin 162 24.18 6.89

Ad

Amit Mishra vs R Ashwin - Who had more 4-wicket and 5-wicket hauls after 162 IPL matches?

Amit Mishra is known for his memorable hat-tricks in IPL. After 162 matches, the wrist-spinner managed to pick up 4 four-wicket and 1 five-wicket haul with best figures of 5/17. He bagged two four-wicket hauls against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and one each against the now-defunct Pune Warriors and Mumbai Indians (MI). His only fifer came against the Deccan Chargers.

Ad

Post 162 IPL games, Ashwin had only one four-wicket haul and no fifers. Notably, this was the only four-wicket haul in his entire IPL career as well. It came in the 2016 season against PBKS, where he bagged 4/34, also his best figures in the league.

Player Matches 4 wicket-hauls 5-wicket hauls Amit Mishra 162 4 1 R Ashwin 162 1 -

Ad

Amit Mishra vs R Ashwin - Who has a better record in winning causes after 162 IPL matches?

In his 162 IPL games, Amit Mishra's teams won 79 matches. He picked up 104 wickets in these games at an average of 17.61, strike-rate of 16.21, and an economy rate of 6.52. All of his 4 four-wicket and one five-wicket hauls have come in a winning cause. In 83 matches where his teams lost, Mishra bagged 70 wickets at an average of 33.11, strike-rate of 24.07, and an economy rate of 8.25.

Ad

Of his first 162 IPL games, Ashwin had 89 wickets to his name in a winning cause. His best figures of 4/34 also came in this period while playing for Rising Pune Supergiant against PBKS. Overall, Ashwin picked up 117 wickets in a winning cause from 221 games at an average of 25.02, strike-rate of 22.44, and an economy rate of 6.69.

Player Matches Wickets Best Figures Amit Mishra 162 104 5/17 R Ashwin 162 89 4/34

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More