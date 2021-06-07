"He was hitting balls standing still, didn't look like he could bat" - Anrich Nortje recalls net session against MS Dhoni

South African quick Anrich Nortje has recalled an amusing incident involving MS Dhoni.

Bowling at him in a nets session during the 2010 Champions League in South Africa, Nortje noticed a lack of foot movement from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper and thought to himself that he couldn't bat at all.

Anrich Nortje, now one of the most fearsome bowlers in South Africa, was just a teenager when he was called to the CSK camp as a net bowler.

He didn't know most of the batsmen he bowled against and it was much later that he realized that the one who played most of his shots 'almost standing still' was MS Dhoni.

"I remember bowling to MS in the nets there, didn't look like he wanted to be there, didn't look like he could bat, to be honest. But I didn't realize it was him. He was hitting a couple of balls almost standing still not using any feet as he does (chuckles). I actually think that everyone was trying to block everything... they were just trying to get his eye in at the start I think," Anrich Nortje told on the Grade Cricketer's YouTube channel.

Did we hear 𝑭𝒂𝒔𝒉𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒊𝒄𝒐𝒏 𝒊𝒏 𝒚𝒐𝒖𝒕𝒉? 😎#Whistlepodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/uii0VnFbXY — Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) June 7, 2021

The 2010 Champions League T20 was the second edition of the tournament and the MS Dhoni-led CSK emerged as the winners for the first time.

"I rather take a one-for and win the game than rather take a five-for and lose" - Anrich Nortje

Anrich Nortje

Anrich Nortje also spoke about his outstanding 5-56 against Pakistan in Rawalpindi, which he had called 'special' despite his team suffering a 95-run defeat.

The pacer clarified that although it was a standout moment for him, he will still pick a small contribution in the team's victory over a fifer in the team's loss.

"Yeah that's true but, I mean, at the end of the you want to win. In the moment, maybe there's a good feeling about it but when you look back at it you still want to win. I rather take a one-for and win the game than rather take a five-for [and lose]. But yeah, there's been certain moments that stood out in the season and doing it in Pakistan was one of them," added Nortje.

Overall, Anrich Nortje has played 24 internationals for South Africa, picking up 63 wickets in total. He was recently named South Africa Men's Cricketer of the Year as well.

Shabnim Ismail and Anrich Nortje picked up seven awards collectively at the @OfficialCSA Awards.#CSAAWARDShttps://t.co/LdVePBg8Yr — ICC (@ICC) June 1, 2021

