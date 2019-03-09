Ashwin responds to fan's query about 'Koffee with Karan' appearance

England and India Nets Sessions

What's the story?

Indian off-spinner and Kings XI Punjab star Ravichandran Ashwin took part in a question-answer session on photo-sharing social site, Instagram, the first time that Ashwin had interacted with his followers.

He answered a lot of interesting questions, and a fan asked him whether he would appear on the popular chat show, Koffee with Karan, if given an invitation. Ashwin had an interesting answer to this query.

In case you didn't know...

Karan Johar's talk show, Koffee with Karan, made the headlines for the wrong reasons in late 2018, when Indian cricketers KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya appeared on the show. Their controversial statements led the BCCI to suspend them for a short while.

Though they have made their return to international cricket now, the two were trolled a lot on social media for their comments.

The heart of the matter

Picture courtesy - Instagram

As seen in the screenshot above, Ravichandran Ashwin would be happy to make an appearance on Koffee with Karan if given a chance.

Apart from this, he also answered to a fan who asked him his Dream 11 squad for the 2019 World Cup. Using the brand's tag line, the Tamil Nadu spinner responded to that query in a witty manner.

Next, Ashwin revealed that the best ever Test match of his career was against Australia at Bengaluru in 2017, where his heroics with the ball helped India record a splendid win. The off-spinner also said that he does not fear bowling to any batsman on the planet.

Though he has been out of the limited overs team, legendary spinner Muralitharan heaped praises on Ashwin recently.

Also Read - R Ashwin is still the best off-spinner in the world, says Muttiah Muralitharan

What's next?

With the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League approaching, Ashwin would be keen to help his franchise Kings XI Punjab have a better IPL season than the one they had in 2018.

