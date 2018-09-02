Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asia Cup 2018: 5 Indian Batsman for whom this tournament is important 

Vijay Raman
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
861   //    02 Sep 2018, 16:56 IST

Enter capt
The victorious Indian team of 2016

India is a cricketing country which keeps on churning out quality cricketers regularly. So it is generally hard for the players to break into the Indian set-up even after performing well at the domestic tournaments such as Ranji Trophy, Irani Cup, Duleep Trophy or the regional ones.

The mantra of Indian Cricket is either perform or perish. There were many instances where a player has not been able to sustain for a longer period of time and soon be seeing himself out of contention from the team, the ones who do perform will be given a longer rope.

In this slideshow, we will see the players for whom this Asia Cup is very important in their respective careers.

# 5 Kedar Jadhav

Australia 'A' v India 'A' - Quadrangular Series Final
Making his comeback

Kedar Jadhav has been out of action since the first match of IPL for Chennai Super Kings where he sustained a hamstring injury. He has been recalled to the Indian set-up owing to the unstable No 4 spot.

He is a very dangerous batsman who likes to play some big attacking shots for a small man. He is more than useful as a bowler who can chip in with some wickets in the middle overs with his unique action.

With age not on his side, he has to perform well in this Asia Cup if he has any hopes of making it into the World Cup squad 2019.

#4 Manish Pandey

Australia v India - Game 5
The first Indian centurion in the IPL

Manish Pandey is another Indian player who will look to cement his place in this ODI team with his performance in this Asia Cup. He has been inconsistent till now for India in the shorter formats of the game.

But, he comes back to the team largely due to his performances in the recently concluded quadrangular trophy where he scored 302 in four innings without getting out and leading his side to victory.

This tournament could be a make or break one for Manish and let us hope that this youngster will continue his good form.

