Batsmen with the highest average in IPL

Dpak Panda
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
206   //    08 Dec 2018, 08:59 IST

Shaun Marsh
Shaun Marsh

The biggest and the most popular T20 league in the world, the Indian Premier League, started with a bang with a ruthless Brendon McCullum bludgeoning the RCB bowlers to all parts of the ground. The stage was set for a new age of batsmanship and soon IPL became a paradise for batsmen, both Indian and overseas. Over the years, bowlers developed certain skills like slower bouncers and wide yorkers to keep a check on the merciless batters. 

There have been many one-season wonders with the bat in the IPL, who faded into oblivion after catching the eye in one season. The likes of Swapnil Asnodkar and Paul Valthaty are examples. And there have been some who made a name for themselves through their consistency in the IPL. Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer testify that. 

Talking about consistency, one of the key parameters to measure it is the batting average. Here we look at the batsmen with the highest batting averages in the IPL (minimum 30 innings since someone with more than 30 innings must have played more than two seasons).

5. Shaun Marsh 

The orange cap holder in the inaugural edition of the IPL, Shaun Marsh was a constant in an otherwise changing KXIP team till 2018, where he went unsold. He started midway of the tournament in 2008 and showed remarkable consistency throughout the season to finish with more than 600 runs, which was a key factor in KXIP reaching the top 4.

His performance since then was not even near the 2008 one and he was not a regular in the team in the last couple of seasons when the likes of Maxwell and Miller dominated the show. 

Marsh has 2477 runs from 69 innings at an average of 39.95 and strike rate of 132.74. He has 20 fifties and 1 hundred to his name, with a highest score of 115.

