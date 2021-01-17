BCCI announces February 4th as the IPL Player Auction registration deadline

The 2021 IPL player auction is expected to be held in mid-February, and preparations are underway. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has set the deadline for all franchises to submit their retention list as January 20.

BCCI has also set a deadline for players without any contracts to make an online submission for IPL 2021 by February 4. As per the BCCI, the final date for original documents sent by post is February 12.

In a letter addressed to all state cricket associations, the BCCI stated that it would communicate directly with state associations and not with any player agencies in case individual players want to register themselves for the 2021 IPL player auction.

"Please note that, at this stage of the process, the BCCI will only deal directly with the state associations and at no time will have any communication with player agents or managers. Any failure by a player to abide by this will (unless BCCI in its sole discretion decides otherwise) result in the player's name being withdrawn with immediate effect from the IPL 2021 auction register and/or IPL 2021 auction list (as appropriate)," said BCCI in a letter to state associations.

The entire responsibility, thus, has been put on state bodies to send in names of players who are without a contract - and want to participate in the IPL player auctions - to the BCCI .

BCCI defines steps for IPL player auction registration

Defining the means of registration for new players, the BCCI mentioned that the process would be digital - through the IPL player auction registration portal.

Upon logging in, the state association will be asked to register all interested players. Once the registration is completed by the association, the portal will generate an email to the player with their personal login details. The player then needs to complete his registration process to proceed further.

After successful registration - in order to express their interest in participating in IPL 2021 - the player should login to the online registration system. The next step involves filling in all the required fields on the digital form, and signing the IPL player auction agreement. Once that is complete, the agreement must be uploaded back to the online registration system and the original should be sent or delivered to their respective state association.

"Please note the physical signature of the player is required on the original IPL player auction agreement." says BCCI

IPL Auction 2021: Franchises must complete retention process by January 20



BCCI also set norms for Under-19 players who wish to participate in IPL 2021

"An Indian under-19 player may only register for the IPL 2021 player auction if the player is registered as a player with a state association and has played in at least one match in either first-class cricket or List A cricket. For the 2021 season, an u-19 player is one who was born on or after 1 April 2002," the board said.

While talking about under-19 players, the BCCI said that the player needs to be registered as a player with a state body and should have played at least one first-class or list-A match.