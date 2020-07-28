BCCI drafts detailed plan for IPL 2020

The IPL's Governing Council will meet on Saturday to finalize a plan for the latest edition of the competition, which is to be held in UAE. The meeting will be held via teleconference.

This will be followed by a meeting with the primary stakeholders including IPL franchise owners, broadcasters and central sponsors, which is slated for Sunday and Monday. The BCCI and the Governing Council are believed to be working on the drafts currently.

"Once we share what we do with the franchises, we know there will be questions. We need to be thoroughly prepared," IPL Governing Councli Chairman Brijesh Patel told TOI.

BCCI share tentative IPL plans

#IPL2020 Updates @ #UAE



Plan as of now..



Start Date: Sep 19th Saturday



Finals : Nov 8th Sunday..



51-day Window..



Franchises are informally informed.. Teams to leave #UAE on Aug 20th for a 4 weeks training.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 24, 2020

Bio-Secure Environment

All IPL teams will have to create its bio-secure bubble beyond which the players and support staff will not be allowed to interact. Any interaction with individuals outside this bubble will have to be through pre-appointed coordinators.

A similar bubble will also be created for the IPL match officials, the BCCI, the broadcasters and the IMG staff, which is authorized to manage the event.

Revenue Pools

There will not be any change in the existing revenue-sharing model between the BCCI and the IPL teams.

Advertisement

Gate Money

There won't be any compensation from the BCCI for the loss of Gate Money (ticket revenue) since fans won't be allowed into the stadium.

Travel & accommodation

Just like how it was in India, the IPL teams will have to arrange all the travel and accommodation-related arrangement for its players.

The BCCI has agreed to coordinate with UAE to ensure discounted hotel rates. However, the final decision would remain with the IPL sides and they would have to decide between settling for options provided by the BCCI or making their own arrangements.

Medical assistance

BCCI will have a central medical team. In addition to this, each IPL team will have to arrange its medical team, which will have to stay within their respective bio-secure bubble.

The onus of testing will be on each IPL outfit and the individual medical teams will have to maintain contact throughout with the BCCI's central medical team.

Player replacement & loaning

There will be no change in the existing player policy. The IPL teams will need to travel with extra players to avoid last-minute movement of players. If the latter were to happen, it could have a bearing on the bio-secure environment requirements.

The 13th edition of the IPL is scheduled to take place in the UAE and is slated to begin on 19th September, with the final happening on 8th November. The matches will be conducted at three venues, namely Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.