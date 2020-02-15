BCCI policy lets cricketers take call on when to take retirement: Rajiv Shukla on MS Dhoni's future

MS Dhoni has been away from the cricket field since July 2019

What's the story?

Former IPL chairman Rajiv Shukla mentioned that BCCI has a policy in place which allows a cricketer to decide his future on his own, when asked about the future of India's World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni. Shukla heaped praise on the Ranchi-born star besides stating that there is a lot of cricket left in him.

The background

MS Dhoni had made himself unavailable for selection after India's 2019 World Cup semifinal loss against New Zealand. He was expected to be back soon but the veteran has still not donned the Blue jersey. The right-handed batsman has confirmed that he will take part in the IPL while the national team's head coach, Ravi Shastri, has stated that Dhoni's performances for Chennai Super Kings will determine his future in the international arena.

The heart of the matter

Rajiv Shukla also spoke about India's busy international schedule

While Dhoni has kept everyone guessing about his future, Rajiv Shukla feels that the former Indian skipper has a lot of cricket left in him. Talking to PTI on Friday (14th February), the former IPL chairman said:

“Dhoni is a great cricketer and there is a lot more cricket left in him. But, he has to decide when he should take retirement.”

He also referred to BCCI's policy on retirement and continued:

“The BCCI has a policy in place that a cricketer has to take a call on when to take retirement.”

When asked about the busy international schedule of the Indian cricket team, Shukla opined that the top officials should plan the series in such a way that the players get adequate rest.

What's next?

While MS Dhoni is not in the reckoning to make a return to international cricket anytime soon, the cricket universe will get to witness his return to the cricket field during IPL 2020.