BCCI president Sourav Ganguly expresses his opinion on IPL postponement

Sourav Ganguly

BCCI recently confirmed the suspension of the Indian Premier League till April 15 as a precautionary measure against the outbreak of the coronavirus. The decision will not only preserve the health of the staff and players but also of the spectators who would flock the stadiums to watch the games.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was very clear about his stand on the postponement of the IPL and expressed what he felt in very few words without giving too much away.

He was quoted as saying:

"Let’s stick to the postponement (at the moment). The first priority is safety, so we postponed the games."

When asked whether the number of double-headers would increase given the delayed start to the IPL, Ganguly replied:

“We will see what happens. It is too early to answer.”

Ganguly further said that the IPL franchises have no choice but to be content with the decision of the BCCI.

The India vs South Africa ODI series was also called off due to the precaution against the virus. The Sports Ministry has issued an advisory to all the national sports federations to follow the guidelines set by the Health Ministry in order to prevent the pandemic from spreading.