"Big game Tuesday" - Virat Kohli's 14-year-old tweet goes viral as RCB make IPL 2025 final

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli's old tweet went viral on social media after the side booked a place in the IPL 2025 final. The Rajat Patidar-led side clinched a stunning eight-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Thursday, May 29 in Qualifier 1, booking a berth in the summit clash.

After being put to bat first, PBKS were bundled out for a paltry score of 101 at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh. RCB chased the modest target in just 10 overs to reach the final for the first time in nine years.

The IPL 2025 final is set to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 3. As RCB qualified for the ultimate showdown, Kohli's 14-year-old tweet resurfaced on social media where he talked about a 'big game' on Tuesday.

Here's what Virat Kohli posted on April 11, 2011:

"Good team win for RCB shaping up nicely :) big game tuesday :)."

Virat Kohli's tweet came after RCB opened their IPL 2011 campaign with a six-wicket win over the now-defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala. The big game he referred to was the team's home fixture against Mumbai Indians (MI).

The Bangalore-based side eventually ended up suffering a nine-wicket defeat in the encounter as Ambati Rayudu (63* off 50) and Sachin Tendulkar (55* off 46) helped MI chase the 141-run target with ease.

RCB finished as the runners-up in 2011. They reached their second IPL final but were handed a heartbreaking 58-run loss by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the all-important clash.

Meanwhile, RCB have performed admirably in IPL 2025. They became the first team to win all their away games in a single edition. With 19 points from 14 outings, they finished second in the points table.

They inched closer to their maiden IPL trophy by delivering a dominating performance against PBKS in Qualifier 1. RCB will face the winner of the Qualifier 2 in the final.

PBKS will compete in Qualifier 2 against the winning team of the Eliminator between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI). The Eliminator will be played in Mullanpur, Chandigarh on Friday, May 30, while the Qualifier 2 is set to take place in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1.

Virat Kohli is RCB's leading run-getter in IPL 2025

Virat Kohli has shown wonderful batting form in IPL 2025. The ace batter has hit eight half-centuries in 15 innings and is RCB's leading run-getter of the season.

The 36-year-old has chalked up 614 runs across 14 innings. He averages 55.81 in IPL 2025 and his runs have come at a strike rate of 146.53. Virat Kohli endured a rare failure in the Qualifier 1 clash against PBKS.

He scored 12 runs from as many balls before edging one to the keeper off pacer Kyle Jamieson's bowling in the fourth over of the run chase. His opening partner Phil Salt played a fantastic knock, remaining unbeaten on 56 off 27 balls.

Leg spinner Suyash Sharma was adjudged the Player of the Match for his stellar bowling performance. He conceded 17 runs from three overs and claimed the crucial wickets of Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh and Musheer Khan.

