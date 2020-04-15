Can't wait to play under MS Dhoni in the IPL, claims CSK's Sam Curran

England all-rounder Sam Curran is looking forward to make his CSK debut under MS Dhoni in IPL 2020.

Curran made his IPL debut when he turned out for the Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2019.

Sam Curran

England all-rounder, Sam Curran hopes for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League to get underway soon and is looking forward to play under MS Dhoni.

The young pacer's services were snapped up by the Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings for ₹5.5 Crore in the IPL 2020 player auction, CSK's second most expensive buy after Piyush Chawla (₹6.75 Crore).

Curran, who played for the Kings XI Punjab in the 2019 edition of the IPL is excited to switch franchises and learn under new skipper Dhoni.

“I was very excited to move franchises. Chennai is a great franchise with all the big names and I can’t wait to play under MS Dhoni," said Curran in a conference call with reporters.

MS Dhoni

CSK is one of the most successful teams in the IPL, having won the title thrice in 2010, 2011 and most recently in 2018. Shedding light on CSK's star-studded squad, Curran added that he's keen to learn from some experienced players in the roster.

“Chennai is quite an older squad so there are quite a few legends who have made it in the game. Hopefully they will be looking to give tips to the younger players, so that’s something I’m really looking forward to,” Curran added.

However, Curran acknowledged the fact that the IPL might even be cancelled due to the pandemic, and the need of the hour is to follow the government's guidelines and remain safe.

For the upcoming season, apart from Curran and Chawla, CSK also signed Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood (₹2 Crore) and local talent, left-arm off-spinner R Sai Kishore (₹20 lakh).

IPL 2020, which was initially scheduled to begin on March 29 was pushed to April 15 due to the threat of the coronavirus pandemic. However, with the lockdown period in India extended to May 3, an official confirmation about the extended delay of IPL is expected from BCCI later this week.