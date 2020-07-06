Celebrating Captain Cool: 5 greatest MS Dhoni innings that went in vain

CSK captain MS Dhoni turns 39 tomorrow, and we take a look at his 5 greatest innings in a losing cause.

The former Indian skipper has been incredibly consistent when his team has needed him.

MS Dhoni walks back after being run-out against New Zealand in the semi-final of the 2019 WC

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni has overseen his fair share of tight finishes and he more often than not comes out on top when put under the pump. But sometimes, things don't go according to plan even for Captain Cool.

Despite being one of the greatest second-innings batsmen the game has ever seen, MS Dhoni has come up short on some occasions in important games, both on the international stage and in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Even while batting first, the wicket-keeper has seen centuries go in vain due to a lack of support from the other batsmen.

In this article, we take a look at the 5 greatest innings of MS Dhoni, who turns 39 tomorrow, in a losing cause.

#5 MS Dhoni's 52 off 28 vs South Africa (2nd T20I, 2018)

MS Dhoni's second T20I fifty went in vain as South Africa chased a daunting target of 189

In the 2nd T20I of India's tour of South Africa in the early months of 2018, MS Dhoni scored a marauding fifty in a losing cause. Batting first at Centurion, India put up an imposing total of 188 in their 20 overs on the back of Manish Pandey's 79 off 48 and MS Dhoni's 52 off 28.

The stumper's innings was studded with 4 fours and 3 sixes, with Dane Paterson and Chris Morris, in particular, bearing the brunt of MS Dhoni's willow. However, despite the Men In Blue's above-par total, nightmare spells from Yuzvendra Chahal and Jaydev Unadkat saw the hosts romp to a 6-wicket victory in the 19th over.

The innings was only MS Dhoni's second fifty in T20Is and he is yet to add to this total - a surprising stat considering that the destructive batsman has played 98 games in the format.

