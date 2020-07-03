Celebrating Captain Cool: 5 incredible records held by MS Dhoni in ODI cricket

Ahead of MS Dhoni's 39th birthday, we take a look at 5 incredible ODI records held by the former Indian skipper.

After making his debut against Bangladesh in 2004, MS Dhoni has gone on to become one of the greatest ODI players of all time.

MS Dhoni has been missing in action since India's loss to New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup semi

After an embarrassing first-ball run-out on his ODI debut against Bangladesh in 2004, MS Dhoni has only gone from strength to strength in the 50-over format. Undoubtedly one of the greatest finishers the game of cricket has ever seen, the former Indian captain led his team to two major ODI honours - the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy and the 2011 World Cup.

Apart from these collective honours, MS Dhoni also has a host of individual accolades to his name in ODI cricket. He was the first Indian cricketer to win ODI Player of the Year twice - a feat he achieved in consecutive years in 2008 and 2009 - beating the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag to the prize.

In this article, we take a look at 5 incredible records held by MS Dhoni, who turns 39 on July 7, in ODI cricket.

#5 MS Dhoni has the highest individual score for a keeper in ODIs

MS Dhoni pulverised a hapless Sri Lankan attack to score 183* while chasing 299 in 2005 at Jaipur

In October 2005, MS Dhoni scored a blistering 183* against Sri Lanka at Jaipur, which remains to this day the highest score by a wicket-keeper in ODIs. Chasing a daunting 299, the stumper, who was just one year into international cricket at the time, hit 15 fours and 10 sixes in his 145-ball knock.

Coming in at #3, he formed partnerships with Sehwag and Rahul Dravid to take his side to a 3-0 lead in the 7-match ODI series. Interestingly, MS Dhoni also holds the 4th position on the list, with Aussie legend Adam Gilchrist's 172 and 154 claiming the 2nd and 3rd spots respectively.

Another Indian batsman makes the list at #5 - Dravid, again against Sri Lanka.

1 / 3 NEXT