Chawla reveals how MS Dhoni motivated him humorously at nets

Photo source: screengrab

MS Dhoni has nurtured a lot of young cricketers and has also been a mentor to some of his veteran teammates, Piyush Chawla being one of them. Chawla, the new Chennai Super Kings recruit , has revealed MS Dhoni's funny side in his latest Instagram post.

MS Dhoni: Motivating with humour

In the video, MS Dhoni is seen making some comments from behind as Piyush Chawla faces some deliveries in the nets. Recalling the comments, Chawla said the CSK captain teased him over his slow batting and asked him to go for a big shot in every delivery he faced.

"When we were batting Mahi bhai was like you are not allowed to defend the ball. You have to hit each and every ball out of the park. I said, "I can't hit like you, obviously." He said I know singles toh tu le lega par marna padega," Chawla said.

Chawla, who was released by Kolkata Knight Riders and was bought by Super Kings in the auction at a fee of INR 6.75 Cr, has often spoken about his admiration for Dhoni and had earlier said that he was looking to play alongside his role model in IPL 2020. However, the tournament got postponed indefinitely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Piyush Chawla’s impressive IPL record

Piyush Chawla began his IPL journey with the Kings XI Punjab, before playing for KKR and now CSK. He has played 157 IPL matches from which he has 150 wickets with the ball and 584 runs as a lower-order batsman. Last season, Chawla became only the second Indian bowler in the history of IPL to complete 150 wickets.

Piyush Chawla had not been in the best of form for KKR the last three seasons and was eventually released by the side last year, only to find a new home in CSK.