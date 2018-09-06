Chennai Super Kings' 2010 IPL final playing XI: Where are they now?

Ishu Roy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.00K // 06 Sep 2018, 12:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

MS Dhoni in action

Chennai Super Kings have been the most successful side in Indian Premier League history by a notable distance. With an unparalleled win percentage of 61.56, three league titles, seven final appearances and two Champions League T20 triumphs, the Men in Yellow stand a mile ahead of the other IPL outfits.

After missing out on the trophy in the first two editions of the tournament, MS Dhoni and co. set out to challenge for it once again in 2010. Usually, CSK dominate and demolish opponents in every season consistently, but the third season of the much-celebrated IPL wasn't to be the same case.

They endured a massive roller-coaster ride before reaching the semi-final stage. They started the season with a loss to Deccan Chargers, before picking up two wins in a row. What followed then, was an absolute shocker. They lost four in a row and the knockout stages looked out of reach. There was a sense of disbelief and disorganization in the camp. To make matters worse, Dhoni had suffered from a thumb injury.

They then won five out of their next seven games. Fortunately, four sides finished the season with 14 points from 14 games, but with the healthiest NRR (net run rate), CSK ended the group stage at the 3rd place, which set up a semi-final encounter with Adam Gilchrist's Deccan Chargers.

In the final, they raised a few eyebrows by thrashing Mumbai Indians, who had been in destructive form all season, with 11 wins from 15 games until then.

Let us now take a look back at what the players from that IPL Final-winning XI are up to now:

Openers

Matthew Hayden - Retired

Hayden is arguably the most explosive opener to have ever played the game

One of the most prolific openers Australia has ever produced, Matthew Hayden was a stalwart batsman for CSK. He scored 346 that season in 16 matches, including a match-winning 93 with the famous Mongoose bat.

However, uncharacteristically, he only managed 17 runs off 31 balls in the final. He is currently a TV Analyst, who works for a host of sport channels. The 46-year-old also conducts match previews and does match commentary.

Murali Vijay - Chennai Super Kings

Murali Vijay alerted the selectors and announced himself in this edition of the IPL. When the chips were down, his innings of 79 and 127 on a trot helped Chennai pick up two wins.

He looked good in his short innings of 26 in the final but was dismissed by a slower ball from Dilhara Fernando. A full-fledged test cricketer now, Vijay plays for the same side in the IPL after short stints at Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab. Although opportunities were cut-short last season, the opening batsman was a part of the title-winning side.

1 / 3 NEXT