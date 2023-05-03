Chennai Super Kings Predicted Playing XI vs Lucknow Super Giants for Match 45 of IPL 2023

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will look to get their 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign back on track on Wednesday, May 3, when they take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium.

The Super Kings will enter this game on the back of a disappointing home loss to the Punjab Kings (PBKS). Prior to that, they succumbed to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) for the second time this season. The Men in Yellow are placed fourth in the standings with 10 points from nine matches.

The Super Giants are also fresh off an upsetting defeat at home, having gone down to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a dull game. They have 10 points as well, although their net run rate being marginally better means that they're currently third.

Here is CSK's predicted playing XI for Match 45 of IPL 2023 against LSG.

Note: Playing XIs are bound to vary majorly in IPL 2023, with the introduction of the impact player rule as well as captains having the chance to name their side after the result of the toss is known.

LSG vs CSK: CSK Predicted Playing 11 vs LSG in IPL 2023

MS Dhoni is dealing with a troublesome knee

CSK won't tinker with a stable combination, but recent results and the venue in question might prompt them to tweak things slightly.

While Maheesh Theekshana hasn't been at his best this season, he should retain his place in the side for now. The Ekana Stadium could suit his style of bowling, and the Super Kings clearly have faith in his abilities.

Akash Singh, though, might be on the chopping block. While the left-arm pacer has shown fight and a willingness to listen, he has been a touch expensive in recent times. CSK could want an additional spinner in Prashant Solanki, and that could mean that Akash finds himself on the sidelines.

There has been no word on Ben Stokes' availability, and even if he's fit, the Englishman might not have a place in the side. With Conway and Pathirana doing well, and Moeen and Theekshana being suited to Lucknow's conditions, Stokes could have to wait longer to re-enter the fray.

CSK could make a call between Akash and Solanki depending upon what they encounter at the venue on Wednesday. The rest of their outfit could wear a similar look for now.

CSK's predicted playing XI for Match 45 of IPL 2023: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande.

Impact player candidates: Shaik Rasheed, Ambati Rayudu, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

Poll : Should CSK play Prashant Solanki against LSG? Yes No 0 votes