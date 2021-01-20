Chennai Super Kings retained players list for IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings have released a total of 6 players from the side ahead of IPL 2021. MS Dhoni’s side had a disappointing campaign last time out as they failed to make it to the playoffs for the first time in their history.

As a response, they have released a total of 6 players, while retaining the rest of their squad. Piyush Chawla, Kedar Jadhav, M Vijay, Harbhajan Singh, Monu Kumar Singh, and Shane Watson have all been released by the Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2021.

While Shane Watson retired from all forms of cricket after last year’s campaign, Harbhajan Singh opted out of IPL 2020. The rest of the players failed to perform to expectations with the Chennai Super Kings opting to part ways with them as a result.

The side, however, have retained Suresh Raina. The batsman left the IPL bubble under controversial circumstances last year, but the Chennai Super Kings have decided to stick with the player.

The Chennai Super Kings will want to build a new-look side when the mini-auction takes place.

Chennai Super Kings retention list for IPL 2021

MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Narayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Josh Hazlewood, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Sai Kishore