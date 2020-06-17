Chennai Super Kings suspend team doctor over tweet mocking the Indian government

The Chennai Super Kings have suspended their team doctor over a distasteful tweet that has since been deleted.

Dr. Madhu Thottappillil lashed out at PM Narendra Modi's 'PM Cares' fund.

Chennai Super Kings in action in IPL 2019

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have announced that they have suspended team doctor Dr. Madhu Thottappillil over an insensitive tweet posted by the latter on the Indian martyrs.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise stated that the tweet was in 'bad taste' and that it was posted without the knowledge of the team management.

Dr. Madhu posted the following tweet on his official account yesterday:

Picture Credits: Twitter

The tweet is in reference to the 20 Indian soldiers who were tragically killed in the India-China military encounter in the Galwan Valley on Monday night.

Dr. Madhu took a dig at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'PM Cares' fund, which had earlier found support from eminent BJP leaders such as Sambit Patra and BL Santhosh. He deleted the tweet soon after posting it and protected his Twitter account as well.

Chennai Super Kings issue statement

The Chennai Super Kings Management was not aware of the personal tweet of Dr. Madhu Thottappillil. He has been suspended from his position as the Team Doctor.



Chennai Super Kings regrets his tweet which was without the knowledge of the Management and in bad taste. — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) June 17, 2020

Advertisement

The Chepauk-based team wasted no time in stating that they had suspended Dr. Madhu with immediate effect and expressed their regret about the incident.

Dr. Madhu is well-known in the field of sports medicine and has been with the Chennai Super Kings since the first season of the IPL in 2008.

Interestingly, Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is an Honorary Lieutenant in the Territorial Army and has made no secret of his desire to be involved with the Indian armed forces after his retirement from the sport.

CSK in the IPL

CSK have been one of the most consistent teams in the history of the lucrative tournament, and have captivated audiences all over the world not only with their performances on the field but with their class off it.

The team often posts congratulatory messages to opposition players and is known for being gracious even in defeat. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that they have taken such strict action. It remains to be seen whether Dr. Madhu has a future at CSK, but the signs aren't encouraging after such a distasteful tweet.