Coolwinks becomes principal sponsor for Sunrisers Hyderabad

New Delhi, 19th March 2019: Coolwinks, one of the leading online eyewear platforms in the country, has announced its association with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for the upcoming T20 season. This is the brand’s first ever tie up for a sponsorship with one of the most popular cricketing events in India.

Under the sponsorship, Coolwinks logo will be placed on the front of the SRH Jersey this year.

Coolwinks will also focus on digital marketing to leverage the association.

Speaking on the association, Mr. Ganesh Iyer, CEO, Coolwinks said, “It is a great pleasure to be associated with Sunrisers Hyderabad Team 2019 as their Principal Sponsor. This association, being the first for Coolwinks, opens up many avenues for future ventures in the field of cricket. This year, Sunrisers Hyderabad will showcase Coolwinks Logo on the front of their team jersey. Coolwinks has launched a digital campaign with #HowCoolIsThat, along with plethora of contests on its platforms to engage the avid cricket fans. The brand is also running radio campaigns in multiple cities and is planning to push a TV campaign on air soon. We have great hopes and we wish a winning streak to the team. “

Commenting on the announcement K. Shanmugham, CEO, Sunrisers Hyderabad said, “Like every season, we are keen to give a superlative performance on the ground and the support from our sponsors motivates us to excel and win the IPL championship. Along with our sponsors, we are looking forward to re-create history and make it a victorious journey.”

