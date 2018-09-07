ABD to replace Kohli? Dhawan shuts trolls and more, Cricket News Today - 07th September 2018

Alastair Cook making his entry into the final match he will play for England

International cricket is back again, with England and India locking horns with each other for the fifth and final Test of the Specsavers series, at the Oval starting today. India has already surrendered the series 1-3 and will be looking to save its face with a consolation win that will make the margin virtually disappear for good.

As latest reports come from the venue, England has won the toss (again) and have opted to bat first, currently at 172/5 after 78 overs. The match will also be remembered for being Alastair Cook's last ever game for England.

As the match progresses, here we bring you the best of today's cricketing news from all over the world. Read on, to know more.

#5 India Blue clinches Duleep Trophy

The Duleep trophy

The final match of the 2018 Duleep Trophy took place between September 4th and today, and India Blue emerged victorious after defeating India Red by an innings and 187 runs. The Reds were the defending champions from the previous season.

Brief scores: India Blue 541 all out in 167.3 overs (NR Gangta 136, Anmolpreet Singh 96, Swapnil Singh 69, Parvez Rasool 4/150, Mihir Hirwani 3/190) beat India Red 182 all out in 69.1 overs (B Sandeep 57, Swapnil Singh 5/58) and 172 all out in 38.5 overs (Abhinav Mukund 46, Saurabh Kumar 5/51, Deepak Hooda 5/56) by an innings and 187 runs.

Nikhil Gangta, Anmolpreet Singh, Swapnil Singh, Saurabh Kumar, and Deepak Hooda were the standout performers for the winning side. Gangta was also the man-of-the-match for his hundred.

On Day 4 earlier today, spinners Hooda and Saurabh needed less than 11 overs to bundle out India Red for the second time, with Ishan Kishan and Writtick Chatterjee falling initially triggering a huge collapse.

