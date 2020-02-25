×
Cricket News Today: Asia XI and World XI squads announced, MS Dhoni to begin training for IPL in March and more: 25th February 2020

Zaid K
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 25 Feb 2020, 19:05 IST

Dhoni will begin training for the upcoming IPL campaign next month
Dhoni will begin training for the upcoming IPL campaign next month

Hello and welcome to the roundup of the most important news stories that dominated the world of cricket of 25th February.

First off, the Asia XI and World XI squads were released for the two T20I’s that will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on the 18th and 20th of March. Both the squads are littered with star-studded names and the two T20’s will be an enthralling watch for fans.

Indian cricket fans were also treated to the news of MS Dhoni’s return to action with the former Indian skipper set to begin training for the upcoming edition of the IPL, whereas Craig McMillan expressed surprise at how easily India were taken apart by New Zealand in the first Test in Wellington.

Virat Kohli spoke about how accepting defeat underlines a team’s strength of character, and Jos Buttler hailed the impact the IPL has had on his career.

#1 Asia and World XI squads announced

Both Kohli and Rahul are part of the Asia XI squad
Both Kohli and Rahul are part of the Asia XI squad

A galaxy of cricketing behemoths are set to descend at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium next month as the Asia XI and World XI teams are set to battle with each other in two T20 encounters.

The squads for both the teams were released earlier today, with Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Rashid Khan and Lasith Malinga being the highlights of a star-studded squad.

On the other hand, the World XI squad boasts of the likes of Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis, Sheldon Cottrell, Kieron Pollard and Jonny Bairstow.

Rahul will be available for only one game whereas Kohli’s participation in the tournament is still subject to availability. We’ve got some dream duels lined up in this game and there’s no doubting the fact that cricket fans are in for an absolute treat. 

Read the full article here: Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, Rashid Khan named in Asia and World XI squads for T20 matches

Published 25 Feb 2020, 19:05 IST
New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Virat Kohli Cricket News Today
