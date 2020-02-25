IPL 2020 News: Chennai Super Kings CEO KS Viswanathan confirms MS Dhoni to start training from 2nd March

Chennai Super Kings CEO KS Viswanathan has confirmed that skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni will start training at the MA Chidambaram Stadium from March 2nd for the upcoming edition of the IPL, which is slated to start from March 29th.

Dhoni-led CSK will play against defending champions Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in the first match of the 13th edition of the IPL.

The 38-year-old, who hasn't played any international or domestic match after his infamous run-out against New Zealand in the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup, will join the likes of Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayadu; who are already in the training camp for the past three weeks or so.

Viswanathan revealed Dhoni's availability in the training camp from March 2nd along with other players, as Chennai Super Kings will begin their full preparatory camp from March 19th. Dhoni was seen practicing with the Jharkhand Ranji Trophy side over a couple of months ago but didn't reveal anything related to his comeback on the cricket field.

Along with Dhoni, both Raina and Rayadu haven't featured for the Indian national team lately as they weren't picked in the squad for the ODI World Cup held in England last year.

Last year, almost 12,000 fans showed up at the Chepauk to witness Chennai Super Kings' practice session ahead of the commencement of the tournament. Acknowledged as 'Thala' by the devoted fans of CSK, many are expecting to see Dhoni return to the cricket field in IPL 2020 as they believe he still has a lot to offer.