IPL 2020: Jos Buttler hails league's impact on his career; marks it as 'ideal platform for T20 WC preparation'

Jos Buttler played an important role in England's 2019 CWC-winning campaign

Jos Buttler, one of England's most prolific limited-overs cricketer (and part of IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals), highlighted the importance of the Indian Premier League in his career and shed light on how this year's edition will help him prepare for the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

An important cog in England's 2019 CWC-winning campaign, Buttler stated how he learned the tricks of the trade from some of the best cricketers in the world whilst playing the IPL. Speaking to Sky Sports, the wicketkeeper-batsman stressed on the importance of sharing the dressing room with some of the best T20 minds in the world and how it helped in his growth as a cricketer.

"I think the IPL has had as big an impact as any on my career."

"It's an amazing place to learn and it is the best T20 competition in the world, all the best players playing against each other and you're sharing a dressing room with past and present brilliant players."

He also pointed out how, for him, IPL 2020 will a perfect source of preparation for the upcoming WT20 in Australia in October. He reckons that the league presents an ideal situation to understand the shortest format of the game better since it demands a lot from every individual involved.

"It is a place where you can learn so much, learn a lot about yourself and looking ahead to the T20 World Cup in the not-too-distant future, the IPL is a great platform to prepare at the highest level."

Jos Buttler and Ravi Ashwin were involved in a heated exchange in IPL 2019

Before Buttler joins the Royals' squad, he is set to travel to Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series. Off-late, the 29-year-old has been struggling with form and is receiving tough competition from Surrey's Ben Foakes for the wicket-keeping position in the Test side. Here's what he had to say on that:

"For me, it is about focusing on myself and being as good as I can be."

"But obviously, the competition is great, it pushes performances, it pushes you to improve."