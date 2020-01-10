Cricket News Today: MS Dhoni may end his ODI career soon, Labuschagne wants to emulate Virat Kohli and more - 10th Jan 2020

Aakash Arya FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 10, 2020

Jan 10, 2020 IST SHARE

MS Dhoni may end his ODI career soon

Hello and welcome to the daily dose of stories making rounds in the world of cricket today.

First up is the hugely debated topic of MS Dhoni's retirement from ODIs and what the head coach of the Indian cricket team had to say about it.

Moving to the next story, Australian Marnus Labuschagne has expressed his desire to emulate Virat Kohli and the rest of the 'Fab Four' members in terms of consistency in all formats over a long period of time.

Pat Cummins revealed that Australia were well aware of the importance of spinners on slow and dry Indian pitches ahead of their three-match ODI tour of India.

And Lastly, BBL came to life when a former Australian player's fiancee embarrassed him on live television.

#1 'Dhoni May end his career soon', says Shastri

#2 Marnus Labuschagne wants to emulate Virat Kohli

#3 Pat Cummins talks about the upcoming India series

#4 Warne's baggy green receives a bid of over 1 million AUD

#5 Erin Holland’s hilarious conversation with fiance Ben Cutting

Now let us look at today's top cricket news in detail.

#1 'Dhoni May end his career soon', says Shastri

Ravi Shastri hinted that Dhoni might be well on his way to ending his illustrious ODI career

The Dhoni-retirement saga is deepening its roots with each passing day. Indian head coach Ravi Shastri came up with staggering claims of the 2011-WC winning captain bidding adieu to ODI cricket very soon.

Shastri claimed that after an honest conversation with the former Indian captain, his ODI career was soon to be over. Dhoni, who hasn't played for India since India's loss to New Zealand in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup, has been tipped to retire from ODI soon but will continue to play in IPL and T20I cricket for India.

Advertisement

MS Dhoni has played 350 ODIs, 90 Tests and 98 T20Is for India.

Shastri said -

"I have had a conversation with MS and that is between us. He has finished his Test career, he may soon end his ODI career... In all probability, he may soon end his ODI career."

"At his age, probably the only format he'll want to play is T20 cricket which means he'll have to start playing again, get back into the groove because he's going to play in the IPL and see how his body reacts."

Full article: MS Dhoni may end his ODI career soon, reveals Ravi Shastri

1 / 5 NEXT