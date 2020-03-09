Cricket News Today: Sachin Tendulkar sends heartfelt message to Indian Women's team, Harmanpreet Kaur's captaincy could come under the scanner and more - 9th March 2020

Sachin Tendulkar

Hello and welcome to the daily roundup of all the major occurrences dominating the world of cricket on the 9th of March 2020.

Several intriguing sub-plots came to the fore with those ranging from Sachin Tendulkar sending out a heartfelt message for the Indian Women’s team to a former Indian Women cricketer stating that Harmanpreet Kaur’s captaincy could come under the scanner.

Elsewhere, Beth Mooney, fresh from her stunning knock in the final of the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, leapfrogged Shafali Verma at the perch of the T20I batting rankings while South Africa also issued a statement, mentioning that health protocols would remain paramount ahead of their tour to India.

Here is a look at those in further detail.

#1 Sachin Tendulkar sends heartfelt message to Indian Women’s team

I ndia were outplayed by Australia in the final

On the 8th of March 2020, the Eves In Blue faced their moment of reckoning in front of a humongous crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as they hoped to end their World Cup hoodoo. However, rather unfortunately for the billions back home, the Indian Women fell short at the final hurdle, meaning that Australia lifted their 5th T20 World Cup crown.

Unsurprisingly, the entire squad cut a crestfallen figure post the culmination of the game with the cricketers looking visibly upset at what had transpired. However, on Monday, Sachin Tendulkar came out in support of the Eves In Blue and tweeted an inspirational message as the girls look to establish themselves as a force on the global stage. He commented,

Congratulations to Australia for winning the @T20WorldCup. It was a tough day for #TeamIndia. Our team is young and will grow into a solid unit. You have inspired many across the globe. We are proud of you. Keep working hard and never lose hope. It will happen one day.#INDvsAUS.

Read the full article here: Sachin Tendulkar consoles Indian team after T20 World Cup final defeat in heartfelt tweet

