Cricket News Today: Sanju Samson and Prithvi Shaw named in T20I and ODI squad, Wriddhiman Saha not to play Ranji Trophy and more - 22nd January 2020

Aakash Arya FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 22, 2020

Jan 22, 2020 IST SHARE

Prithvi Shaw has been drafted into the ODI squad

Hello and welcome to the daily round-up of all the major stories happening in the cricketing world today.

First up is the inclusion of Sanju Samson and Prithvi Shaw for the T20I and ODI side respectively for the New Zealand tour followed by BCCI's barring Wriddhiman Saha form Ranji Trophy. Ishant Sharma is in serious doubts for the two-Test series in NZ due to ankle injury and lastly Ross Taylor's warning to the incoming Indian team.

Here is a look at those stories in detail.

#1 Samson and Shaw in, Dhawan out for NZ tour

Samson earned a recall to the Indian T20I side

The Indian selectors named Sanju Samson as Shikhar Dhawan's replacement in the T20I side for the tour of New Zealand while also naming the ODI squad for the same. The most talked-about youngster, Prithvi Shaw was drafted into the ODI squad as Shikhar Dhawan wasn't able.

Shivam Dube and Shardul Thakur kept their places while Mayank Agarwal was unlucky to be ignored for the ODI squad.

India ODI Squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Kedar Jadhav

India T20I Squad (Revised): Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini

NEWS: India’s ODI squad against New Zealand announced: Kohli (C), R. Sharma (VC), P. Shaw, Rahul, Shreyas, M. Pandey, Pant (WK), S. Dube, Kuldeep, Chahal, Jadeja, Bumrah, Shami, Saini, S. Thakur, Kedar



Dhawan ruled out of T20I and ODI series. Details - https://t.co/lw5gZey833 pic.twitter.com/5ATv8QTLLe — BCCI (@BCCI) January 21, 2020

Full article: India name ODI squad for series against New Zealand; Sanju Samson replaces Shikhar Dhawan in T20I squad

1 / 5 NEXT