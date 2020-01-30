×
Cricket News Today: Umesh Yadav thanks Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli, Sunrisers Hyderabad sign Mario Villavarayan and more - 30th January 2020

Aakash Arya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Modified 30 Jan 2020, 19:55 IST

Virat Kohli (left) and Ravi Shastri (right)
Virat Kohli (left) and Ravi Shastri (right)

Hello and welcome to the daily round-up of all the major stories happening in the cricketing world today.

First up is the news of Umesh Yadav crediting his recent success to Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli, followed by SRH signing Mario Villavarayan. New Zealand have named their ODI squad to face India and lastly, Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the T20I series against South Africa.

Here is a look at those stories in detail.

#1 Umesh Yadav thanks Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri

Umesh Yadav gave credit to the captain and the coach for showing belief in him.
Umesh Yadav gave credit to the captain and the coach for showing belief in him.

Indian pacer Umesh Yadav credited head coach Ravi Shastri and Virat Kolhi for their unconditional support towards the pace-bowling department and helping them become one of the most feared attacks in world cricket.

Speaking on his successful return to the longest format of the game, Yadav praised the duo for trusting in his abilities and motivating him to work harder and return to the national side as a much-improved pacer.

“Ravi (Shastri) sir termed our bowling as ‘best’ because he has seen us bowling and sweating it out in the nets. Our coach (Shastri) and captain (Virat Kohli) have shown trust in us and guided us. They motivate us. That’s why we have earned the tag of ‘best in the world’. It’s a big thing for us. We will ensure we retain this tag whenever we go onto the field and represent our country.”
“I know what Shami, Bumrah and Ishant’s strong points are and they know mine. That's how we plan the wickets. Ishant is very close to completing 100 Tests, Shami and I are on the verge of playing our career’s 50th Test matches. With time, we all have shifted from the raw-talent category to the experienced category. We are all determined to do something special for our country. All four want to be the best in the world.”
"Honestly, I am looking forward to this (playing Tests in New Zealand) . I am eager to play red-ball cricket in New Zealand. I have performed well in recent times and I'm in good touch too. My series against Bangladesh was good too. I am pretty positive about my selection for New Zealand Test series. If I am selected, I am going to give my 100 percent. I have worked a lot on my line and length. I am hoping for the best.”
Full article: Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri's trust in us helps make our bowling attack the best, says Umesh Yadav

Published 30 Jan 2020, 19:55 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Umesh Yadav India vs New Zealand 2020 Teams & Squads
